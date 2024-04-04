Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: £2,000 off the space-age Kia EV6 with no deposit required

Our Deal of the Day for 4 April also comes with a low 2.9% APR interest rate

by: Ellis Hyde
4 Apr 2024
Kia EV6 Horizon - front cornering
  • £2,000 deposit contribution from Kia
  • Available across the EV6 range
  • £645 per month with zero deposit from you

Kia is offering quite the proposition on its sleek all-electric family car. Not only is the Kia EV6 being offered on finance with a low 2.9% APR interest rate and a £2,000 deposit contribution from the brand itself, customers don’t have to put any deposit down.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All these perks are being offered with Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance agreements for the entire EV6 line-up, including the 577bhp EV6 GT. Pricing will vary depending on which model and trim you want, but we got an offer for our current pick of the range: the very generously equipped Kia EV6 Horizon.

A 37-month PCP plan for the EV6 Horizon with no deposit and the standard annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles per year requires monthly payments of £645. That’s less than some lease deals we’ve seen offered for this exact model but without the £6-7k initial payment they all require.

As this is a PCP plan, at the end of 37 months you can either return the car to Kia, pay the optional final payment (£22,301 on this particular EV6 Horizon deal) or use any equity left as a deposit on your next car. You can also tailor the plan to suit your needs, like adding a deposit to reduce the monthly payments or increasing the annual mileage limit.

The Kia EV6 Horizon is our top pick in the range because it costs slightly more than the base model, but features loads more kit. That includes dual 12.3-inch displays, vegan leather upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive LED headlights, reversing camera and a powered tailgate.

The EV6 Horizon also comes with a plethora of driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and ‘Forward Collision Avoidance Assist’. Meanwhile the 77.4kWh battery provides the 328-mile range and 226bhp on tap is plenty for any situation. Paint options are limited on the EV6 Horizon, however, with just Midnight Black, Interstellar Grey or Gravity Blue available. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scan the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Kia EV6 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Funky little Citroen C3 Aircross for £147 per month
Citroen C3 Aircross You! - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Funky little Citroen C3 Aircross for £147 per month

Citroen’s comfy and distinctive little crossover looks a bargain at £147 per month and that secures it Car Deal of the Day status…
3 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV at an eye-catching price
Alfa Romeo Tonale front tracking shot
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV at an eye-catching price

Alfa Romeo’s compact SUV with efficient plug-in hybrid power for under £300 a month: our Deal of the Day for 2 April is a no-brainer
2 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Mazda CX-30 is a lot of quality for £211 per month
Mazda CX-30 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Mazda CX-30 is a lot of quality for £211 per month

The CX-30 combines elegant Mazda design with a classy interior - making it our Deal of the Day for Friday 29 March
29 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower is silly fast and ridiculously cheap at £253 a month
MG4 XPower tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: 429bhp MG4 XPower is silly fast and ridiculously cheap at £253 a month

The MG4 XPower can beat a Porsche 911 to 62mph yet is a fraction of the price, especially with our Deal of the Day for 28 March
28 Mar 2024

Most Popular

New Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 review: an icon reborn and reinvigorated
Toyota Land Cruiser - front
Road tests

New Toyota Land Cruiser 2024 review: an icon reborn and reinvigorated

The new Toyota Land Cruiser is more sophisticated, tech laden and stylish than ever, but gives up none of the last car’s capability or dependability
1 Apr 2024
Road tax set to rise in April: here’s how much more you’ll pay
Road tax documentation
News

Road tax set to rise in April: here’s how much more you’ll pay

Drivers with newer cars will now pay £10 more per year, although the biggest gas guzzlers fare even worse
28 Mar 2024
Xiaomi SU7 to offer Porsche Taycan-beating performance for half the price
Xiaomi SU7 - front quarter
News

Xiaomi SU7 to offer Porsche Taycan-beating performance for half the price

The all-electric Xiaomi SU7 has a range of over 500 miles and a sub three-second 0-62mph time
28 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content