Car Deal of the Day: £2,000 off the space-age Kia EV6 with no deposit required

£2,000 deposit contribution from Kia

Available across the EV6 range

£645 per month with zero deposit from you

Kia is offering quite the proposition on its sleek all-electric family car. Not only is the Kia EV6 being offered on finance with a low 2.9% APR interest rate and a £2,000 deposit contribution from the brand itself, customers don’t have to put any deposit down.

All these perks are being offered with Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance agreements for the entire EV6 line-up, including the 577bhp EV6 GT. Pricing will vary depending on which model and trim you want, but we got an offer for our current pick of the range: the very generously equipped Kia EV6 Horizon.

A 37-month PCP plan for the EV6 Horizon with no deposit and the standard annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles per year requires monthly payments of £645. That’s less than some lease deals we’ve seen offered for this exact model but without the £6-7k initial payment they all require.

As this is a PCP plan, at the end of 37 months you can either return the car to Kia, pay the optional final payment (£22,301 on this particular EV6 Horizon deal) or use any equity left as a deposit on your next car. You can also tailor the plan to suit your needs, like adding a deposit to reduce the monthly payments or increasing the annual mileage limit.

The Kia EV6 Horizon is our top pick in the range because it costs slightly more than the base model, but features loads more kit. That includes dual 12.3-inch displays, vegan leather upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive LED headlights, reversing camera and a powered tailgate.

The EV6 Horizon also comes with a plethora of driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and ‘Forward Collision Avoidance Assist’. Meanwhile the 77.4kWh battery provides the 328-mile range and 226bhp on tap is plenty for any situation. Paint options are limited on the EV6 Horizon, however, with just Midnight Black, Interstellar Grey or Gravity Blue available.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scan the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

