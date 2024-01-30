Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: hybrid Kia Sportage for a show-stopping £265 a month

The best-selling Kia Sportage is a hugely capable mid-size SUV and our Car Deal of the Day for 30 January

by: Ellis Hyde
30 Jan 2024
Kia Sportage - front cornering
  • Smooth hybrid powertrain
  • Spacious cabin
  • £265 a month with £3,181 initial payment

We’re not easily impressed at Auto Express, however, the Kia Sportage has proved to us time and again it is a hugely capable mid-size family SUV, not to mention an absolute show-stopper on the road. No wonder it was among the 10 best-selling cars in the UK last year, and that we’ve chosen this offer for the Kia Sportage Hybrid as our latest deal of the day. 

The Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement we found on Leaseloco is a two-year deal that requires a hefty initial payment of £3,181, but reasonable monthly payments of £265 thereafter – that’s an SUV for less than some ‘hot deals’ we’ve seen for family hatchbacks. This particular deal is based on an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, which can be bumped up to 8,000 miles per year for an extra £19 per month.

This deal gets you into the Sportage Hybrid, not the bog-standard pure-petrol model. That means you get a 1.6-litre petrol engine and six-speed automatic transmission, working together with an electric motor. The powertrain offers average WLTP fuel economy of up to 51.4mpg and the ability to drive around on pure-electric power for short periods. Great for when you’re in town.

GT-Line trim also provides plenty of kit, including 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, suede leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, three-zone climate control, rear privacy glass and a sizable bundle of driver assistance tech like smart cruise control

Ride comfort and refinement are two of the Sportage’s many strengths, as is practicality. There’s a stonking 587 litres of boot space on offer – some 80 litres more than you get in a Nissan Qashqai – plus the spacious cabin can easily accommodate three adult passengers in the back. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Kia Sportage Hybrid Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

