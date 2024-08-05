Car Deal of the Day: unmistakable, hugely practical Kia Sportage Hybrid for £288 per month

Mid-size family SUV with bold looks

Smooth hybrid powertrain and comfortable ride

£288 a month with £2,955 initial payment

If you’re in the market for a mid-size SUV then honestly you can’t go wrong with the Kia Sportage; it’s comfortable, incredibly spacious, packed with technology and has incredibly bold styling. Plus, right now you get it with a smooth, efficient hybrid powertrain for under £300 per month.

The three-year deal we found for the Kia Sportage Hybrid comes from Blue Chilli Leasing via our parent site Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £2,955, followed by monthly payments of £288. The deal is based on an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, but bumping it up to 8,000 miles per year only costs an extra £20 per month.

The Kia Sportage Hybrid pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine and six-speed automatic transmission with a single electric motor. Feeding the e-motor is a 1.5kWh battery, which allows for short periods of pure-electric power – ideal for when you’re pottering around town. Kia also claims the hybrid family SUV can average up to 51.4mpg, and during our own testing we managed to average a still-respectable 42.5mpg.

The ride in the Sportage Hybrid is smooth at higher speeds and refinement is impressive, making it a great car to cruise along the motorway in. As well as a very spacious cabin, the Sportage has a simply vast 587-litre boot, which is about 80 litres more than you get in any Nissan Qashqai and 223 litres more than the Toyota C-HR offers.

In GT-Line trim, the Sportage comes as standard with LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, sat-nav, suede/leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, three-zone climate control, rear privacy glass and smart cruise control, among many other driver assistance features.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

