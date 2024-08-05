Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: unmistakable, hugely practical Kia Sportage Hybrid for £288 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 5 August is an attractive offer on Kia’s show-stopping mid-size SUV

by: Ellis Hyde
5 Aug 2024
Kia Sportage - front cornering
  • Mid-size family SUV with bold looks
  • Smooth hybrid powertrain and comfortable ride
  • £288 a month with £2,955 initial payment 

If you’re in the market for a mid-size SUV then honestly you can’t go wrong with the Kia Sportage; it’s comfortable, incredibly spacious, packed with technology and has incredibly bold styling. Plus, right now you get it with a smooth, efficient hybrid powertrain for under £300 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The three-year deal we found for the Kia Sportage Hybrid comes from Blue Chilli Leasing via our parent site Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £2,955, followed by monthly payments of £288. The deal is based on an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, but bumping it up to 8,000 miles per year only costs an extra £20 per month.

The Kia Sportage Hybrid pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine and six-speed automatic transmission with a single electric motor. Feeding the e-motor is a 1.5kWh battery, which allows for short periods of pure-electric power – ideal for when you’re pottering around town. Kia also claims the hybrid family SUV can average up to 51.4mpg, and during our own testing we managed to average a still-respectable 42.5mpg. 

The ride in the Sportage Hybrid is smooth at higher speeds and refinement is impressive, making it a great car to cruise along the motorway in. As well as a very spacious cabin, the Sportage has a simply vast 587-litre boot, which is about 80 litres more than you get in any Nissan Qashqai and 223 litres more than the Toyota C-HR offers.  

In GT-Line trim, the Sportage comes as standard with LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, sat-nav, suede/leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, three-zone climate control, rear privacy glass and smart cruise control, among many other driver assistance features.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Kia Sportage Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Best selling cars July 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

These are the country’s most popular cars of the year so far, but which is in pole position?
5 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new VW Golf in well-equipped Match trim for £186 per month
Volkswagen Golf facelift 2024 UK - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: new VW Golf in well-equipped Match trim for £186 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 2 August is the facelifted version of Volkswagen’s iconic family hatchback
2 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE with 319-mile range for £279 per month
Nissan Ariya - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE with 319-mile range for £279 per month

The potent all-wheel drive version of Nissan’s award-winning electric SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 1 August
1 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £1,000 off the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior
Alfa Romeo Junior - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: £1,000 off the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior

Our Deal of the Day for 31 July also includes £500 towards an Octopus home wallbox charger
31 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”
Police car and van
News

Car hacking software use by UK Police shrouded in “unacceptable secrecy”

The majority of UK police forces refuse to admit whether they use hi-tech car forensics software
29 Jul 2024
JLR is moving in the opposite direction to VW-Audi and Hyundai-Kia, and that’s not a good thing
Opinion - JLR
Opinion

JLR is moving in the opposite direction to VW-Audi and Hyundai-Kia, and that’s not a good thing

Instead of following the successful business model adopted by VW-Audi, Toyota-Lexus and Hyundai-Kia, Mike Rutherford thinks JLR is moving in the oppos…
4 Aug 2024
New Volkswagen Transporter unveiled with a friendly face and more load space
New Volkswagen Transporter - dynamic front 3/4
News

New Volkswagen Transporter unveiled with a friendly face and more load space

The new T7 Transporter will be available with a wide selection of diesel, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains
1 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content