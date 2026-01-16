Kia says it’s ready for a new halo model to join its range after it achieved another record-breaking year for global sales. The Korean brand’s incredible growth over the last decade has established impressive market share in most key regions, with an enviable spread of both ICE and EV models. But according to the brand, a new halo product could illuminate the company’s path ahead, both in terms of design and technology.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve already been given a glimpse of what this could look like, too, thanks to the Meta Turismo concept revealed at the end of last year. The digital creation came without much context or clarification, but after speaking with Jochen Paesen – Kia’s newly appointed head of advanced design – we can now say that it does indeed preview a forthcoming all-electric flagship model.

We posed the question of whether Kia is ready for such a car, to which he answered: “Enough to say that we think it is the right time to explore those things. It [the Meta Turismo Concept] is not the only answer, but the fact we’re taking this as an opportunity, we feel it’s the right time to push these ideas, explore these ideas, work with these ideas, and find the answers we’re looking for.