Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender looks the business at £324 per month

The current Defender is a fantastic SUV van for businesses and is our Car Deal of the Day for 20 February

by: Alastair Crooks
20 Feb 2024
Defender Hard Top - downhill off road
  • Premium cabin
  • Off-road ability
  • £324 a month

Replacing the original Land Rover Defender was no easy feat, but the brand pulled it off in style with the ‘new’ Defender. It’s more of a premium SUV these days, but it also builds on the go-anywhere abilities of the original to create a desirable, genuine off-roader. Now, you can get a van version one for just £324 a month (ex VAT) on a business lease.

This deal stood out on selectcarleasing.co.uk, based over two years it requires a sensible initial payment of £2,916. The mileage limit of 5,000 miles can also be extended to 10,000 miles for an extra £33 a month. The business lease sounds even better when you factor in the £52,990 price tag. 

This Defender in particular is the three-door ‘Hard Top’ version which removes the rear seats and rear windows for a more van-like body. It’s fitted with the D250 3.0-litre straight-six diesel too, an excellent engine that is found in a variety of Jaguar Land Rover products. It feels right at home in the Defender Hard Top, with a chunky 249bhp and 570Nm of torque providing plenty of punch combined with a respectable 34.1mpg efficiency figure. 

Of course, the real reason why you’d get the Defender for your business rather than a typical van is the off-road capability, which is second to none in the SUV world. We’ve experienced the Defender’s capacity for taking on the rough stuff across all types of terrain, including the Namib desert in southern Africa, where it excelled. 

The biggest change over the old Defender, however, is the interior quality. This Hard Top model still has a classy cabin and the refinement on offer is up there with many family SUVs, just what you need after a long day at work. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Land Rover Defender Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is a sporty family hatch for under £200 per month
SEAT Leon e-Hybrid - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is a sporty family hatch for under £200 per month

This SEAT Leon comes in stylish FR trim and is our Deal of the Day for 19 February
19 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: make the electric switch with a Subaru Solterra at £252 per month
Subaru Solterra - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: make the electric switch with a Subaru Solterra at £252 per month

The Subaru Solterra is a practical family EV for a bargain price - making it our Deal of the Day for 16 February
16 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging

Vauxhall is offering a whopping great deposit contribution on all its EVs, plus a year of free charging at Tesco
15 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Brilliant Alpine A110 sports car for £414 a month
Alpine A110
News

Car Deal of the Day: Brilliant Alpine A110 sports car for £414 a month

Multi-award-winning Porsche-rivalling sports coupe on a bargain lease deal is our Car Deal of the Day for 14 February
14 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia C-Neo hatchback has the Volkswagen Golf in its crosshairs
Dacia C-Neo exclusive image - front
News

New Dacia C-Neo hatchback has the Volkswagen Golf in its crosshairs

The Dacia C-Neo is set to trump many hatchback rivals when it comes to space, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
16 Feb 2024
“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”
Opinion - Ford Explorer
Opinion

“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”

With EV market share shrinking, Mike Rutherford thinks there might be delays to the proposed 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars
19 Feb 2024
New Seres 3 set to be the UK’s cheapest electric SUV
Seres 3 - front action
News

New Seres 3 set to be the UK’s cheapest electric SUV

The incoming MG ZS EV rival from Seres gets a £29,995 starting price and 205-mile range
16 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content