Car Deal of the Day: Land Rover Defender looks the business at £324 per month

Premium cabin

Off-road ability

£324 a month

Replacing the original Land Rover Defender was no easy feat, but the brand pulled it off in style with the ‘new’ Defender. It’s more of a premium SUV these days, but it also builds on the go-anywhere abilities of the original to create a desirable, genuine off-roader. Now, you can get a van version one for just £324 a month (ex VAT) on a business lease.

This deal stood out on selectcarleasing.co.uk, based over two years it requires a sensible initial payment of £2,916. The mileage limit of 5,000 miles can also be extended to 10,000 miles for an extra £33 a month. The business lease sounds even better when you factor in the £52,990 price tag.

This Defender in particular is the three-door ‘Hard Top’ version which removes the rear seats and rear windows for a more van-like body. It’s fitted with the D250 3.0-litre straight-six diesel too, an excellent engine that is found in a variety of Jaguar Land Rover products. It feels right at home in the Defender Hard Top, with a chunky 249bhp and 570Nm of torque providing plenty of punch combined with a respectable 34.1mpg efficiency figure.

Of course, the real reason why you’d get the Defender for your business rather than a typical van is the off-road capability, which is second to none in the SUV world. We’ve experienced the Defender’s capacity for taking on the rough stuff across all types of terrain, including the Namib desert in southern Africa, where it excelled.

The biggest change over the old Defender, however, is the interior quality. This Hard Top model still has a classy cabin and the refinement on offer is up there with many family SUVs, just what you need after a long day at work.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Land Rover Defender Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...