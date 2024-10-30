Car Deal of the Day: the refined Lexus RZ 450e for £283 per month

Electric SUV with a brisk 5.3-second 0-62mph time

270 miles of range in RZ 450e form

Premium Plus trim for £283 per month

Lexus and electric power are a match made in heaven, in theory. Take a car maker that prides itself on refinement – this is a company that once had an advert for its LS400 flagship with a stack of cocktail glasses perched on the bonnet while it was doing 100mph on a rolling road, without spilling a drop – equip it with a powertrain that is refined by its very nature, and everyone’s a winner, right?

And yes, it’ll come as no surprise, but refinement is one of our favourite characteristics of the Lexus RZ, which based on parent company Toyota’s electric bZ4X. We’re less keen on the price, but that’s where our Car Deal of the Day comes in, because it makes the £50k-and-up RZ a lot more affordable than it seems on paper.

We’ve found the deal at Leasing Options through our sister site Carwow, and on this RZ 450e Premium Plus, normally a £60k car, it boils down to an initial deposit of £3,695, followed by monthlies of £282.92, on a 24-month term. That’s for 5,000 miles, which may not be as restrictive in an EV as in something combustion-powered, but go over that and you’ll pay 12p/mile in excess charges – or to put it another way, an extra 5,000 miles will cost you £600.