Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: breathtaking Lotus Emira V6 for £45k and an I.O.U.

Our Deal of the Day for 15 March is a half-now, half-later plan for the last-ever petrol-powered Lotus sports car

by: Ellis Hyde
15 Mar 2024
Lotus Emira - driving
  • Supercar looks
  • Great to drive
  • 0 per cent APR

Earlier this year we featured a tempting half-now, half-later finance offer for the timeless Morgan Plus Four, and it seems the idea is catching on because the same type of deal is now available on the breathtaking Lotus Emira sports car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Lotus’s ‘Advance Payment Plan’ requires you to pay half the price of the car as a deposit, which on the Emira V6 is £44,878. But there’s no monthly payments and a fixed 0 per cent APR on the two-year agreement, so at the end you simply pay the remaining value of the car. 

There is also the option to return the Emira once the two years are up. Fortunately, the deal includes an annual mileage limit of 15,000 miles per year, so you can enjoy road trips and weekend blasts on B-roads without worrying about any additional mileage excess fees. 

The Lotus Emira marks a significant moment in the brand’s history, because it’s the last petrol-powered sports car Lotus will ever produce. The engine in this particular model is a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 that produces an even 400bhp and 420Nm of torque.

You can change gears the old fashioned way in the Emira V6 as a six-speed manual transmission comes standard, but an automatic is offered, too. Buyers have the ability to further tune their car to suit them with a choice of two different chassis specifications – Touring and Sport – which affect the suspension tuning and geometry.

The Emira is great to drive, as you’d expect from any Lotus, but can also be a civilised, comfortable car when you want it to be. The cabin helps with that, as it feels suitably premium and comes well appointed with tech like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a KEF stereo. The exposed linkage for the gearbox is a nice touch as well.

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Lotus Emira Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, top-spec VW Tiguan SUV for way less than you think
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, top-spec VW Tiguan SUV for way less than you think

The all-new third generation of Volkswagen’s smash hit mid-size SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 14 March
14 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 12 months and 10,000 miles in the practical Vauxhall Grandland for only £131 a month
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: 12 months and 10,000 miles in the practical Vauxhall Grandland for only £131 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 13 March is ideal for those looking for a stopgap car to cover lots of miles in
13 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 8,000 miles a year in the effortlessly cool Polestar 2 for £355 a month
Polestar 2 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: 8,000 miles a year in the effortlessly cool Polestar 2 for £355 a month

This stylish EV with a 339-mile range and Google-powered tech is our Deal of the Day for 12 March
12 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Peugeot 3008 family SUV for £227 per month
Peugeot 3008 - full front
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Peugeot 3008 family SUV for £227 per month

This spacious family SUV with plenty of kit and mild-hybrid tech is our Deal of the Day for 11 March
11 Mar 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: 12 months and 10,000 miles in the practical Vauxhall Grandland for only £131 a month
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: 12 months and 10,000 miles in the practical Vauxhall Grandland for only £131 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 13 March is ideal for those looking for a stopgap car to cover lots of miles in
13 Mar 2024
New Audi A3 gets light facelift – in more ways than one
Audi A3 - front
News

New Audi A3 gets light facelift – in more ways than one

Audi’s updated premium hatchback gets a minor nip and tuck, with new, selectable lighting patterns
11 Mar 2024
New Skoda Superb Estate 2024 review: excellent estate car is now even better
Skoda Superb Estate - front tracking
Road tests

New Skoda Superb Estate 2024 review: excellent estate car is now even better

Skoda’s big Superb Estate really is a superb estate. It doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, but it didn’t need to
14 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content