Car Deal of the Day: breathtaking Lotus Emira V6 for £45k and an I.O.U.

Earlier this year we featured a tempting half-now, half-later finance offer for the timeless Morgan Plus Four, and it seems the idea is catching on because the same type of deal is now available on the breathtaking Lotus Emira sports car.

Lotus’s ‘Advance Payment Plan’ requires you to pay half the price of the car as a deposit, which on the Emira V6 is £44,878. But there’s no monthly payments and a fixed 0 per cent APR on the two-year agreement, so at the end you simply pay the remaining value of the car.

There is also the option to return the Emira once the two years are up. Fortunately, the deal includes an annual mileage limit of 15,000 miles per year, so you can enjoy road trips and weekend blasts on B-roads without worrying about any additional mileage excess fees.

The Lotus Emira marks a significant moment in the brand’s history, because it’s the last petrol-powered sports car Lotus will ever produce. The engine in this particular model is a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 that produces an even 400bhp and 420Nm of torque.

You can change gears the old fashioned way in the Emira V6 as a six-speed manual transmission comes standard, but an automatic is offered, too. Buyers have the ability to further tune their car to suit them with a choice of two different chassis specifications – Touring and Sport – which affect the suspension tuning and geometry.

The Emira is great to drive, as you’d expect from any Lotus, but can also be a civilised, comfortable car when you want it to be. The cabin helps with that, as it feels suitably premium and comes well appointed with tech like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a KEF stereo. The exposed linkage for the gearbox is a nice touch as well.

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

