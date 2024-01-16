Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Mazda 3 is a great family hatchback for £209 per month

The Mazda 3 hatchback looks great, drives superbly and appeals to the wallet for just £209 a month, making it our Car Deal of the Day for 16 January

by: Alastair Crooks
16 Jan 2024
Mazda 3 - front cornering

Mazda’s ‘Kodo’ design language is perhaps at its most elegant in the beautiful surfacing of the Mazda 3 hatchback - a car that really stands out from the crowd. It’s about more than just good looks, however, and this latest finance deal from leasing.com shows the Mazda 3 is terrific value too. 

The Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement makes the Mazda 3 more tempting than ever. The deal lasts over 24 months with an initial payment of £2,159 followed by 23 payments of £209. The annual mileage limit is placed at 5,000. If you tried to get a similar deal straight from Mazda you’d be looking at around the £300 mark or above. 

So what do you get for your money? Besides stand-out looks, the Mazda 3 is great to drive with engaging steering, responsive and progressive performance from the mild-hybrid engine and, on this model, a smooth six-speed automatic transmission. It’s frugal too, with this petrol four-cylinder engine able to return 48mpg on paper thanks in part to clever cylinder deactivation technology. 

Just as good is the interior, which feels a step ahead of many of the Mazda 3’s family hatchback rivals. It’s minimalist and chock full of high-quality materials, but is still ergonomically brilliant with plenty of physical buttons and an easy-to-use rotary dial for the infotainment. 

The deal we found is based on the Centre-Line model which means there’s radar-guided cruise control, a reversing camera, a 10.25-inch central screen, heated seats, wireless smartphone charging and even a head-up display. 

As usual with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Every day, our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend - that’s what Car Deal of the Day is all about!

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

