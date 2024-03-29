Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Mazda CX-30 is a lot of quality for £211 per month

The CX-30 combines elegant Mazda design with a classy interior - making it our Deal of the Day for Friday 29 March

by: Alastair Crooks
29 Mar 2024
Mazda CX-30 - front cornering
  • Good to drive
  • Economical 
  • £211 a month

We’re big fans of the Mazda CX-30 here at Auto Express, back in 2021 it fought off tough competition in the shape of the Citroen C4 and Kia XCeed to win a group test and in 2022 it won another group test where we pitched it against the Volkswagen T-Roc. This leasing deal we found makes the Mazda even more appealing with monthly payments as little as £211. 

We sourced this personal contract hire deal from leasing.com, which is laid out over a two-year agreement. An initial deposit of £1,903 is required, followed by 23 monthly payments of £211. There’s a mileage limit of 6,000 miles, but if you want to increase this to 10,000 miles it’ll only cost you an extra £18 a month. 

The CX-30’s talents are clear with its group test victories, but what really helps it stand out is a mixture of a good drive, solid build quality and a handsome design. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol is a smooth unit and with mild-hybrid assistance it can crack 48mpg on a combined cycle. It might sound sluggish at 10.6 seconds for the 0-62mph sprint, but it’s got Mazda’s six-speed manual - a really engaging and joyful gearbox to use. The CX-30 steering in particular is nicely weighted and feels precise on the road. 

The design of the CX-30 comes from Mazda’s Kodo design philosophy. The result of which is clean surfacing down the side and an overall stylish, uncluttered look that helps it really stand out in a sea of generic crossovers. 

The layout of the interior hasn’t changed since the CX-30 launch four years ago, but it feels just as fresh today. There’s a lot of quality materials around, excellent ergonomics and the dial on the centre console to control the screen is a refreshing alternative to the usual touchscreens. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Mazda CX-30 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

