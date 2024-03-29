Car Deal of the Day: stylish Mazda CX-30 is a lot of quality for £211 per month

Good to drive

We’re big fans of the Mazda CX-30 here at Auto Express, back in 2021 it fought off tough competition in the shape of the Citroen C4 and Kia XCeed to win a group test and in 2022 it won another group test where we pitched it against the Volkswagen T-Roc. This leasing deal we found makes the Mazda even more appealing with monthly payments as little as £211.

We sourced this personal contract hire deal from leasing.com, which is laid out over a two-year agreement. An initial deposit of £1,903 is required, followed by 23 monthly payments of £211. There’s a mileage limit of 6,000 miles, but if you want to increase this to 10,000 miles it’ll only cost you an extra £18 a month.

The CX-30’s talents are clear with its group test victories, but what really helps it stand out is a mixture of a good drive, solid build quality and a handsome design. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol is a smooth unit and with mild-hybrid assistance it can crack 48mpg on a combined cycle. It might sound sluggish at 10.6 seconds for the 0-62mph sprint, but it’s got Mazda’s six-speed manual - a really engaging and joyful gearbox to use. The CX-30 steering in particular is nicely weighted and feels precise on the road.

The design of the CX-30 comes from Mazda’s Kodo design philosophy. The result of which is clean surfacing down the side and an overall stylish, uncluttered look that helps it really stand out in a sea of generic crossovers.

The layout of the interior hasn’t changed since the CX-30 launch four years ago, but it feels just as fresh today. There’s a lot of quality materials around, excellent ergonomics and the dial on the centre console to control the screen is a refreshing alternative to the usual touchscreens.

