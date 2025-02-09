Car Deal of the Day: handsome, sporty Mazda CX-5 dips under £250 per month

Fun-to-drive family SUV with six-speed manual…

Plus 522-litre boot and can do 43.5mpg

£236 per month with £3,130 initial payment

The second-generation Mazda CX-5 may have been around for nearly a decade, but the mid-size SUV has received plenty of updates in that time and remains the brand’s best-selling model by far. You’d bet on it continuing to sell well, too, now that customers can lease one for less than £250 per month through the Auto Express Find a Car service.

This two-year lease deal comes from Carwow Leasey, and it requires an initial payment of £3,130, followed by £236 per month. An annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year is also included, but you can increase the limit to 8,000 miles per year for less than £10 a month more.

Under the bonnet of this particular CX-5 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 163bhp and 213Nm of torque, plus features 24V mild-hybrid technology and cylinder deactivation to help improve CO2 emissions. Mazda says it can also return up to 43.5mpg, if you’re careful.

By SUV standards, the CX-5 is fun to drive, too, thanks to direct, communicative steering, plentiful grip and impressive agility. Plus, as you’d expect from a Mazda, the driving position and ergonomics of the interior are simply spot-on.