Car Deal of the Day: handsome, sporty Mazda CX-5 dips under £250 per month
The Mazda CX-5 is fun to drive, features a driver-focused, premium interior and is our Deal of the Day for 9 February
- Fun-to-drive family SUV with six-speed manual…
- Plus 522-litre boot and can do 43.5mpg
- £236 per month with £3,130 initial payment
The second-generation Mazda CX-5 may have been around for nearly a decade, but the mid-size SUV has received plenty of updates in that time and remains the brand’s best-selling model by far. You’d bet on it continuing to sell well, too, now that customers can lease one for less than £250 per month through the Auto Express Find a Car service.
This two-year lease deal comes from Carwow Leasey, and it requires an initial payment of £3,130, followed by £236 per month. An annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year is also included, but you can increase the limit to 8,000 miles per year for less than £10 a month more.
Under the bonnet of this particular CX-5 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 163bhp and 213Nm of torque, plus features 24V mild-hybrid technology and cylinder deactivation to help improve CO2 emissions. Mazda says it can also return up to 43.5mpg, if you’re careful.
By SUV standards, the CX-5 is fun to drive, too, thanks to direct, communicative steering, plentiful grip and impressive agility. Plus, as you’d expect from a Mazda, the driving position and ergonomics of the interior are simply spot-on.
The interior looks smart, feels suitability premium, provides plenty of space for your family and tags-on a 522-litre boot for all their stuff. It doesn’t have a touchscreen however, instead the 10.25-inch central display is controlled by a rotary dial and physical shortcut buttons on the centre console, which are helpful when navigating the infotainment system on the go. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also feature.
Other standard kit on this Centre-Line model includes LED headlights, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone air conditioning, two sets of ISOFIX child-seat mounting points, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.
The Car Deal of the Day selections our experts make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda CX-5 leasing deals from leading providers on our Mazda CX-5 deals hub page…
