New McLaren W1 is a landmark £2m hybrid hypercar with 1,285bhp

This is the new McLaren W1; the third in the British company’s line of flagship ‘1’ cars and a successor to the legendary F1 and P1 models. Headline stats include a 1,258bhp twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 hybrid powertrain capable of 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds and an electronically-limited top speed of 217mph.

The breathtaking numbers don’t stop there, either. It’ll do 0-124mph in 5.8 seconds and 0-186mph in “less than” 12.7 seconds. That makes it faster than a McLaren Speedtail in a straight line, and three seconds quicker than a Senna around the firm’s reference circuit at the Nardo test facility in Italy. It’ll stop from 124mph in just 100 metres.

In isolation, the “power-dense E-module” develops 342bhp, but combined with the new 915bhp V8, the W1 produces more power than any McLaren road car that came before it. It also has the highest specific output (230bhp per litre), and the highest power-to-weight ratio (899bhp/tonne) of any McLaren. The W1 tips the scales at 1,399kg (dry), and measures 4,635mm nose to tail – 47mm longer than a P1.

Many of those performance figures come courtesy of the new model’s “Formula One-inspired ground-effect aerodynamics” – including a ride height that can drop by up to 37mm and an Active Long Tail rear wing that extends rearwards by 300mm. The result is up to 1,000kg of downforce at 174mph.