A performance SUV will be the centrepiece of McLaren’s new model expansion, underwritten by a £500-million investment in the group’s British R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

The funds – from McLaren Automotive’s owners L’IMAD, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi – are set to overhaul the supercar maker’s portfolio, pushing into new markets with a rival for luxury SUVs the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin DBX707.

The investment should breathe new life into the UK company, which includes R&D and supercar assembly in Woking (alongside the Formula 1 operation), design in Oxfordshire and carbon-fibre tub manufacturing in Sheffield. At least 1,000 direct jobs should be created by 2032.

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Two new engines and transmissions are also part of the plan, with McLaren set to establish in-house powertrain manufacturing for the first time. Production of the 750S supercar’s twin-turbo V8 and Artura’s hybridised V6 has been outsourced to British supplier Ricardo.

McLaren’s performance SUV is set to run high-performance hybrid engines, with McLaren Group Holdings CEO Nick Collins previously telling Auto Express the brand will only embrace electric power when customers demand it.

“You’ve got to be pulled by your customers. You can’t push something on them that they’re not ready for. When they’re ready for it, we can do it,” Collins told us at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. He added that hybridised internal combustion engines would help future McLarens meet emission standards.