Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New McLaren SUV is a go, thanks to huge £500-million investment

Supercar maker will start building its own engines and create 1,000 jobs, thanks to a cash injection from Abu Dhabi owners

By:Phil McNamara
16 Sep 2026
Controversial McLaren electric SUV - front (watermarked)

A performance SUV will be the centrepiece of McLaren’s new model expansion, underwritten by a £500-million investment in the group’s British R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

The funds – from McLaren Automotive’s owners L’IMAD, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi – are set to overhaul the supercar maker’s portfolio, pushing into new markets with a rival for luxury SUVs the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin DBX707.

The investment should breathe new life into the UK company, which includes R&D and supercar assembly in Woking (alongside the Formula 1 operation), design in Oxfordshire and carbon-fibre tub manufacturing in Sheffield. At least 1,000 direct jobs should be created by 2032.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Two new engines and transmissions are also part of the plan, with McLaren set to establish in-house powertrain manufacturing for the first time. Production of the 750S supercar’s twin-turbo V8 and Artura’s hybridised V6 has been outsourced to British supplier Ricardo.

McLaren factory

McLaren’s performance SUV is set to run high-performance hybrid engines, with McLaren Group Holdings CEO Nick Collins previously telling Auto Express the brand will only embrace electric power when customers demand it.

“You’ve got to be pulled by your customers. You can’t push something on them that they’re not ready for. When they’re ready for it, we can do it,” Collins told us at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. He added that hybridised internal combustion engines would help future McLarens meet emission standards.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

But the SUV does not signal a move away from McLaren’s supercar heartland. While the limited-run 788HS is the swan song for the 750S series, new high-performance sports cars will follow, starting with the McL 6GT. It mates V8 power with McLaren’s first manual transmission since the legendary F1 of 1992.

“We’ll do everything we’ve always done, but even more and even better, with a few other things around it,” said Collins. “We will cater to a fairly wide audience, but in a McLaren way with a McLaren recipe. And we won’t do anything that doesn’t resonate with our brand and our values.” 

McLaren Technology Centre - Woking

McLaren is yet to reveal the precise timeline for its new model rollout, although this investment covers a six-year window. Collins said the team had undertaken more than a year of detailed planning to get the foundations right. “We are going to go very, very quickly. It's a really exciting journey. I've been around this industry 33 years, and I've never been around as exciting a story as the one that’s about to unfold.”

The £500-million investment is Abu Dhabi’s second major move to shore up McLaren, having paid off the automotive debt – thought to be around £800-million – shortly after acquiring the business in April 2025. Some 3,000 additional vacancies should be created in the supply chain, news welcomed by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. 

“[McLaren’s] investment will create high-quality apprenticeships, jobs and drive growth far beyond their factory gates. It is how you get skilled work, decent wages and pride back into a place,” said the PM in a statement. “It’s this kind of partnership between government and business that will help us reindustrialise communities and make every part of Britain better off. I want young people to see that and know there is a future for them in making things, wherever they grew up.”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Stunning McLaren McL 6GT to arrive in 2028 and launch new heritage lineup
McLaren M6GT Concept - front

Stunning McLaren McL 6GT to arrive in 2028 and launch new heritage lineup

This is the future of McLaren Automotive, yet it looks very much to the past for its inspiration
News
14 Aug 2026
McLaren’s future uncovered: Brand makes ‘move fast and surprise’ promise
McLaren’s future - CEO Nick Collins with 788

McLaren’s future uncovered: Brand makes ‘move fast and surprise’ promise

McLaren CEO Nick Collins reveals his plans for a new era at the supercar maker
Features
13 Aug 2026
Limited-run McLaren 788HS is the last of an iconic supercar generation
McLaren 788HS Spider - front

Limited-run McLaren 788HS is the last of an iconic supercar generation

The last of the 700 series models, the 788HS is something very special indeed from the Woking firm 
News
9 Jul 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
30 Jun 2026

Most Popular

Rising prices are forcing us into older cars, don't tax them as well
Opinion - Rutherford don&#039;t tax older cars

Rising prices are forcing us into older cars, don't tax them as well

Mike Rutherford argues that the tougher emissions rules must reflect that millions of Brits rely on older cars every day
Opinion
13 Sep 2026
New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way
Ellis Hyde with the Skoda Epiq

New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way

The new Skoda Epiq arrives to sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the Czech brand’s all-electric line-up
Road tests
13 Sep 2026
Sleek new Volkswagen Mission Efficiency unveiled: XL1 successor with 500-mile range
Volkswagen Mission Efficiency - front action

Sleek new Volkswagen Mission Efficiency unveiled: XL1 successor with 500-mile range

The Mission Efficiency is shaped by aerodynamics but has enough space for a family – and could be heading to showrooms with a £42k price tag
News
14 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content