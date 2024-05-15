Car Deal of the Day: £249 a month with a tiny deposit for new MG3 Hybrid

Efficient hybrid power

Drives well

£249 deposit

MG is back with a bang. The MG4 is one of our favourite EVs and the MG ZS and HS are super-popular budget SUVs. There’s a new MG3 supermini for 2024 and we’ve found a great personal contract purchase (PCP) finance agreement with a deposit the same size as the monthly payment - just £249.

This deal from Richmond Motor Group requires an initial payment of £249 followed by 48 monthly payments of £249 - there’s a manufacturer deposit contribution of £250, too. The deal is based on an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles and there’s a representative APR of 8.9 per cent.

We’ve driven the latest MG3 numerous times already. Our initial experience left us impressed and this was backed up by a group test win against the brand-new Suzuki Swift. It’s a huge step up from the old MG3 model with the new car getting hybrid power as standard. This model is in SE guise and its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine is mated to a small 1.83kWh battery and able to serve up an impressive 64.2mpg.

With 192bhp, the MG3 Hybrid can go from 0-62mph in a sprightly eight seconds flat. It’s not just good in a straight-line either, we rank it higher than the Renault Clio or Toyota Yaris for driving enjoyment - which shouldn’t come as a surprise given that MG has an engineering team in Longbridge and the MG3 is set up to tackle UK roads.

This deal might be based on the base-model SE, but there’s still adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation. Boot space is about the same as you’d find in hybrid versions of the Renault Clio and the hybrid-only Toyota Yaris with a 293-litre capacity.

