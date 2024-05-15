Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: £249 a month with a tiny deposit for new MG3 Hybrid

There are bargains to be had on the all-new MG3 Hybrid - with a low deposit and low monthly payments, this is our Car Deal of the Day for 15 May

by: Alastair Crooks
15 May 2024
MG3 - front cornering
  • Efficient hybrid power
  • Drives well
  • £249 deposit

MG is back with a bang. The MG4 is one of our favourite EVs and the MG ZS and HS are super-popular budget SUVs. There’s a new MG3 supermini for 2024 and we’ve found a great personal contract purchase (PCP) finance agreement with a deposit the same size as the monthly payment - just £249. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal from Richmond Motor Group requires an initial payment of £249 followed by 48 monthly payments of £249 - there’s a manufacturer deposit contribution of £250, too. The deal is based on an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles and there’s a representative APR of 8.9 per cent. 

We’ve driven the latest MG3 numerous times already. Our initial experience left us impressed and this was backed up by a group test win against the brand-new Suzuki Swift. It’s a huge step up from the old MG3 model with the new car getting hybrid power as standard. This model is in SE guise and its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine is mated to a small 1.83kWh battery and able to serve up an impressive 64.2mpg. 

With 192bhp, the MG3 Hybrid can go from 0-62mph in a sprightly eight seconds flat. It’s not just good in a straight-line either, we rank it higher than the Renault Clio or Toyota Yaris for driving enjoyment - which shouldn’t come as a surprise given that MG has an engineering team in Longbridge and the MG3 is set up to tackle UK roads. 

This deal might be based on the base-model SE, but there’s still adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation. Boot space is about the same as you’d find in hybrid versions of the Renault Clio and the hybrid-only Toyota Yaris with a 293-litre capacity. 

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the MG3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

