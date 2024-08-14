Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: box fresh MG ZS EV for under £20,000 – more than £10k off!

Huge price cuts for MG’s practical, great value electric SUV is our Car Deal of the Day for 14 August

by: Ellis Hyde
14 Aug 2024
MG ZS EV - front cornering
  • Under £20k for brand new EV
  • 198-mile range and generous kit list
  • Seven-year warranty as standard

We recently learned that a successor to the MG ZS EV is arriving early next year, which is great news for those interested in the current model because dealers are now slashing prices for the award-winning (and already great value) electric SUV by more than more than £10k. 

As a result, you can bag yourself a brand new MG ZS EV for under £20,000, including through our parent site Carwow. Stoneacre MG Hyde near Manchester, for example, is currently offering the ZS EV in SE trim from £19,890.

Even in entry-level SE spec, standard kit is pretty generous. It includes a fully digital driver’s display, 10.1-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 360-degree parking camera system, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, automatic air conditioning and 17-inch alloy wheels. 

Plus, like every new MG, the ZS EV is covered by a seven-year/80,000-mile warranty that will give owners peace of mind, and you get the same amount of protection for the battery pack.

This particular model comes with a 51kWh battery that's good for a range of 198 miles; enough to go from London to Brighton and back, and still have charge to spare. When the battery does start running low, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes less than 40 minutes from the right rapid charger.

Driving the front wheel is a single electric motor that produces 174bhp, 280Nm of torque and 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds, which we think is plenty for a sensible family car, plus torque delivery is instant like with all electric cars. Meanwhile the ride in the ZS EV is more focused on comfort than driving thrills.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the MG ZS EV Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

