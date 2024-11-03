Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, thoroughly funky MINI Aceman EV for less than you might expect

MINI’s pure-electric crossover is brimming with personality, and for under £300 per month, it’s also our Deal of the Day for 3 November

By:Ellis Hyde
3 Nov 2024
MINI Aceman - front
  • Unique design and cool, tech-focused interior 
  • Great fun to drive
  • £294 per month with £2,948 initial payment

We’ve only just had our first chance to try the all-new MINI Aceman, and we were very impressed by the charming, fun-to-drive electric crossover. So when we saw it was available for less than £300 per month on a four-year lease, it immediately caught our attention. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal for the new MINI Aceman E in Exclusive trim comes from Select Car Leasing via our parent site, Carwow, and requires an initial payment of £2,948, followed by monthly payments of £294. 

The arrangement includes an annual allowance of 5,000 miles, which should be plenty for anyone who primarily drives in town or has a short commute. But if you cover more than that, increasing the yearly limit to 8,000 miles only costs an extra £12 a month, while raising it to 10,000 miles brings the price up to £318 per month.

The MINI Aceman is based on the same platform as the electric MINI Cooper hatchback, and features the same cool interior design. The brand wanted this to feel “homely”, so it uses some funky materials such as knitted fabric on the dashboard and a vegan-friendly leather replacement. The centrepiece of the cabin is a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen, while other kit includes a heated steering wheel, rear-view camera and other driver-assistance tech such as blind-spot detection. 

The Aceman is not only fun to drive, like a proper MINI should be, we also reckon it’s one of the sharpest small SUVs around. There’s loads of grip and a pleasing weight to the steering – something that’s missing from lots of this car’s rivals. The 181bhp electric motor allows for 0-62mph in under eight seconds, while the 42.5kWh battery offers up to 192 miles of range.

Measuring just over four metres long helps the car get around the city, but it also means the Aceman is far from the most practical small SUV. However, adults can just about squeeze into the back seats, and while the 300-litre boot is small for this class, it’s still big enough for two carry-on suitcases. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our sister site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the MINI Aceman Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

