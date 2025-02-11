Car Deal of the Day: MINI Countryman has retro design and room for all of the family

Characterful design

Roomy, practical interior

£303.40 a month

The MINI Cooper and recently launched Aceman have retro charm by the bucketload, but they are still rather compact for families. The Countryman is the largest model the British brand builds, but surely this extra size commands a hefty price?

Not if our Deal of the Day is anything to go by. Sifting through the latest offers available on the Auto Express Find a Car service, we spotted Carwow Leasey is offering a brand new MINI Countryman for just over £300 a month.

The deal sees a monthly outlay of only £303.40 after an initial payment of £34,935.80. It's for four years with mileage limited to 5,000 a year; this can be doubled to 10,000 per annum for an extra £20.18 a month.

With this generation of the Countryman, MINI has increased the car's size, and while that it takes even further away from the brand's DNA, it's good news for families because the larger dimensions equal a larger interior.

It's a genuinely roomy car with the capacity to carry three in the back row, and those rear seats also split in a very flexible 40:20:40 fashion. The square-shaped 450-litre boot can easily carry the average family's clobber, too.