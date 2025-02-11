Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Countryman has retro design and room for all of the family

MINI’s largest model combines stand-out styling with everyday practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 February

By:James Batchelor
11 Feb 2025
MINI Countryman - front cornering
  • Characterful design
  • Roomy, practical interior
  • £303.40 a month

The MINI Cooper and recently launched Aceman have retro charm by the bucketload, but they are still rather compact for families. The Countryman is the largest model the British brand builds, but surely this extra size commands a hefty price?

Not if our Deal of the Day is anything to go by. Sifting through the latest offers available on the Auto Express Find a Car service, we spotted Carwow Leasey is offering a brand new MINI Countryman for just over £300 a month.

The deal sees a monthly outlay of only £303.40 after an initial payment of £34,935.80. It's for four years with mileage limited to 5,000 a year; this can be doubled to 10,000 per annum for an extra £20.18 a month. 

With this generation of the Countryman, MINI has increased the car's size, and while that it takes even further away from the brand's DNA, it's good news for families because the larger dimensions equal a larger interior. 

It's a genuinely roomy car with the capacity to carry three in the back row, and those rear seats also split in a very flexible 40:20:40 fashion. The square-shaped 450-litre boot can easily carry the average family's clobber, too. 

This deal is for the entry-level petrol-powered Classic, which has all the basics covered and more besides. There are LED headlights and a powered tailgate, but what's really good is that you get the 24 cm-diameter circular OLED touchscreen – MINI hasn’t limited this to the more expensive trim levels. Not only is it very smart-looking and intuitive to use, it also has sat nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

Powering this Countryman is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. With 168bhp, performance is more than adequate and MINI claims nearly 50mpg. The engine comes exclusively with an automatic gearbox, and while gearchanges can be a bit sluggish at low speeds, it slips through gears well for the majority of the time and makes driving fuss-free.

This being a MINI, driver enjoyment is high on the list of priorities. The steering is sharp and gives good feedback, and for such a tall vehicle the Countryman handles well. The ride is on the firmer side, but this translates to a fun drive on twistier roads.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MINI Countryman leasing offers from leading providers on our MINI Countryman deals hub page… 

See our MINI Countryman deals

Check out the MINI Countryman Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

