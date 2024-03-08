M25 closed: traffic chaos predicted with diversion in place until 6am Monday
Drivers warned to steer clear of nearby routes and not to use sat-nav during M25 closure between junctions 10 and 11 this weekend
An unprecedented closure of London’s M25 orbital motorway in both directions, is taking place this weekend it started 9pm on Friday March 15 and will last until 6am Monday morning (March 18).
To make matters worse, this first ever full weekend closure of the M25 is just one of five scheduled closures planned by National Highways between now and September this year.
When is the M25 closure?
No traffic can circulate between M25 junctions 10 and 11 from until 6am on Monday morning (March 18). This first closure is to allow for the removal of a bridleway bridge and to install what National Highways describes as a very large gantry as part of a £317m improvement project.
Drivers should expect long delays in surrounding areas, and are advised to travel only if necessary over the relevant weekends. England’s motorway operator is urging sports fans, tourists planning to use London airports or the channel ports, and local residents alike, all to factor-in extra time for journeys, as heavy congestion is expected to build on other areas of the M25 and connecting motorways.
Typically at the weekend, the closed stretch of the motorway would see 4,000-6,000 vehicles passing through every hour in each direction. National Highways hopes that the warnings will keep traffic to half the normal levels, but motorists should expect significant delays as traffic will now be diverted on smaller local roads for about 11.5 miles.
Where is the M25 closure?
Junction 10 is where the A3 joins the M25, while Jct 11 is the A320 Chertsey interchange. National Highways says the closures are vital for the safe demolition of existing overbridges and installation of the new gantry. The measures are part of an improvement scheme designed to increase the number of lanes at Jct 10, and make it safer to enter and leave the M25.
“We have spent months planning for these closures and making sure there are diversion routes in place, but there will still be heavy congestion and delays,” says National Highways spokesman Jonathan Wade. “Drivers should only use the M25 if their journey is absolutely necessary.”
The next closure is due in April, and the scheme will later this year see the installation of a ‘heathland bridge’ providing a green corridor for wildlife travelling between Ockham and Wisley Commons.
M25 closure diversion routes
The official diversion route for motorists encountering the M25 closure involves those wanting to travel from junction 10 to junction 11 heading north on the A3 to the hopefully not aptly named, Painshill Junction. Then it’s onto the A245 towards Woking and the A320 to rejoin the M25 at junction 11.
Those trying to travel from junction 11 to Junction 10 will be doing the same thing in reverse. Taking the A320 towards Woking, then the A245 towards Byfleet and getting on the A3 at Painshill Junction to head south towards M25 Junction 10.
Naturally, surrounding routes are likely to be extremely busy, as are the approaches to the closure on the M25 itself.
Do not use sat-nav to avoid traffic M25 traffic problems
Many motorists worried about traffic problems resulting from the M25 closure will be tempted to use their sat-nav systems to try and find a quicker route, but the official advice is not to do so. Jonathan Wade, project lead at National Highways, has warned that a previous closure on the A3 had resulted in major traffic build-up in local villages as drivers tried to find their own diversion routes.
"We can't influence people in terms of taking the initiative themselves and just simply following what a sat-nav says, but please follow the signs." He said, going on to explain that there was, "probably a greater risk of congestion by people just doing their own thing and thinking they can perhaps beat the signs and find a shorter or quicker route".
Motorists should avoid travel in the area if possible but for essential trips, the official diversion routes are clearly signposted from the M25 motorway at junctions 10 and 11 where the closure is in force.
