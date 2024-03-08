M25 closed: traffic chaos predicted with diversion in place until 6am Monday

An unprecedented closure of London’s M25 orbital motorway in both directions, is taking place this weekend it started 9pm on Friday March 15 and will last until 6am Monday morning (March 18).

To make matters worse, this first ever full weekend closure of the M25 is just one of five scheduled closures planned by National Highways between now and September this year.

When is the M25 closure?

No traffic can circulate between M25 junctions 10 and 11 from until 6am on Monday morning (March 18). This first closure is to allow for the removal of a bridleway bridge and to install what National Highways describes as a very large gantry as part of a £317m improvement project.

Drivers should expect long delays in surrounding areas, and are advised to travel only if necessary over the relevant weekends. England’s motorway operator is urging sports fans, tourists planning to use London airports or the channel ports, and local residents alike, all to factor-in extra time for journeys, as heavy congestion is expected to build on other areas of the M25 and connecting motorways.

Typically at the weekend, the closed stretch of the motorway would see 4,000-6,000 vehicles passing through every hour in each direction. National Highways hopes that the warnings will keep traffic to half the normal levels, but motorists should expect significant delays as traffic will now be diverted on smaller local roads for about 11.5 miles.

Where is the M25 closure?

Junction 10 is where the A3 joins the M25, while Jct 11 is the A320 Chertsey interchange. National Highways says the closures are vital for the safe demolition of existing overbridges and installation of the new gantry. The measures are part of an improvement scheme designed to increase the number of lanes at Jct 10, and make it safer to enter and leave the M25.