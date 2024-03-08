M25 closure: motorway open after weekend roadworks but will shut again in April

The M25 has reopened after what has been described as the first of five “unprecedented” closures of the UK’s busiest motorway, which are expected to take place throughout the rest of the year.

A five-mile stretch between Junctions 10 and 11 was originally planned to close between 21:00 on Friday March 15 and 06:00 Monday March 18 - the first planned daytime closure of the ‘London Orbital Motorway’ since it opened almost 40 years ago in 1986.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the event, the necessary work – which involved the demolition of the Clearmount bridge – was completed early, meaning that the motorway could reopen at 22:00 on Sunday March 17 – eight hours ahead of schedule.

Where was the M25 closure?

The M25 closures are taking place between Junctions 10 and 11 to facilitate improvements to the A3/M25 Junction at Junction 10.

The official diversion route for motorists encountering the M25 closure involves those wanting to travel from junction 10 to junction 11 heading north on the A3 to the hopefully not aptly named, Painshill Junction. Then it’s onto the A245 towards Woking and the A320 to rejoin the M25 at junction 11.

Those trying to travel from junction 11 to Junction 10 will be doing the same thing in reverse. Taking the A320 towards Woking, then the A245 towards Byfleet and getting on the A3 at Painshill Junction to head south towards M25 Junction 10.