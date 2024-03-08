Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

M25 closure: motorway open after weekend roadworks but will shut again in April

Further M25 closures are expected to take place throughout the year, with the next scheduled for 19-22 April

by: Tom Jervis
18 Mar 2024
M25 diversion route: March 15 2024

The M25 has reopened after what has been described as the first of five “unprecedented” closures of the UK’s busiest motorway, which are expected to take place throughout the rest of the year.

A five-mile stretch between Junctions 10 and 11 was originally planned to close between 21:00 on Friday March 15 and 06:00 Monday March 18 - the first planned daytime closure of the ‘London Orbital Motorway’ since it opened almost 40 years ago in 1986. 

In the event, the necessary work – which involved the demolition of the Clearmount bridge – was completed early, meaning that the motorway could reopen at 22:00 on Sunday March 17 – eight hours ahead of schedule.

Where was the M25 closure?

The M25 closures are taking place  between Junctions 10 and 11 to facilitate improvements to the A3/M25 Junction at Junction 10.  

The official diversion route for motorists encountering the M25 closure involves those wanting to travel from junction 10 to junction 11 heading north on the A3 to the hopefully not aptly named, Painshill Junction. Then it’s onto the A245 towards Woking and the A320 to rejoin the M25 at junction 11.

Those trying to travel from junction 11 to Junction 10 will be doing the same thing in reverse. Taking the A320 towards Woking, then the A245 towards Byfleet and getting on the A3 at Painshill Junction to head south towards M25 Junction 10.

Early speculation suggested that such a closure of the M25 would cause high levels of traffic. However, the project’s lead at National Highways, Jonathan Wade, told the BBC that the congestion “wasn't anywhere near as dire as you might expect” during the first closure of the motorway.

When is the next M25 closure?

The M25 will be closed during the daytime a total of five times throughout 2024 as part of a reworking of Junction 10, which happens to be the busiest section of Britain's busiest road, with over 300,000 vehicles passing through it every day on average.

The project, which is expected to be completed by Summer 2025 and will cost an eye watering £317 million, involves a huge reworking of the J10 roundabout, including the installation of four new ‘free-flow’ lanes, as well as modifications and improvements of the surrounding roads and area.

The next closure will take place from 19-22 April, with a further three more closures planned between then and September of this year.

Do not use sat-nav to avoid traffic M25 traffic problems 

Many motorists worried about traffic problems resulting from the M25 closures will be tempted to use their sat-nav systems to try and find a quicker route, but the official advice is not to do so. Jonathan Wade, project lead at National Highways, has warned that a previous closure on the A3 had resulted in major traffic build-up in local villages as drivers tried to find their own diversion routes.

"We can't influence people in terms of taking the initiative themselves and just simply following what a sat-nav says, but please follow the signs." He said, going on to explain that there was, "probably a greater risk of congestion by people just doing their own thing and thinking they can perhaps beat the signs and find a shorter or quicker route".

Motorists should avoid travel in the area if possible but for essential trips, the official diversion routes are clearly signposted from the M25 motorway at junctions 10 and 11 where the closure is in force.

