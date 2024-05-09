The Channel Tunnel at 30: LeShuttle and what it means for UK motorists

Thirty years ago this month Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and French president Francoise Mitterrand arrived together in Calais on brand new Eurostar passenger service trains, for a joint red-white-and-blue ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the cross-channel tunnel link.

The two heads of state later jumped into the royal Rolls-Royce Phantom V1 and were chauffeured onto LeShuttle for the return crossing to Folkestone, a 32-minute train ride that made them the first official passengers on the new car and freight service that was set revolutionise cross-channel transport between England and France.

The rest may be history, as they say, but it’s been a chequered and challenging one. The privately-financed hole under the sea cost a whopping £10 billion to build, twice the initial estimate, and that put a big hole in profitability projections which took the best part of a decade to sort out. After years of repeated losses, the builder/operator Eurotunnel finally negotiated a doubling of its concession to run the tunnel from 55 to 99 years - hardly a route to making a quick buck.

Higher than projected costs meant prices were higher than anticipated too, leading to reduced take-up of freight services which were subsequently scaled back, giving traditional cross channel ferry operators the space they needed to keep running - it had been thought in some quarters that digging the tunnel would kill off the Dover-Calais ferry trade, but thirty years on the chunnel’s competition above the surface is fiercer than ever.

The chief protagonists on the water are Irish Ferries, P&O and DFDS, the first two of which are currently making hay through cheap crossing prices for passenger cars and more importantly freight, having both adopted measures to reduce labour costs. P&O took a highly damaging reputational beating for dumping 800 higher-paid workers via video call or text message “with immediate effect” in March 2022, replacing them with cheaper agency workers employed on ships sailing under foreign flags.