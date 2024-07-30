UK electric car charging roll-out gathers pace but regional inequality persists

The latest figures from the Office of Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV) show there’s been a 47 per cent increase in the number of electric car charge point installations across the UK in the last 12 months. However, the numbers also highlight the huge regional disparity in provision of this vital infrastructure for electric car drivers.

As of early July 2024, there were 64,632 chargers installed across the UK, says OZEV. Yet, while Londoners enjoy 234 charge points per 100,000 of population and there are 96 chargers per 100k across the UK as a whole, the figure for charge points in Northern Ireland is a woeful 32 chargers per 100k. Other regions that look like charging deserts include Yorkshire and the Humber, the North West, the East Midlands, the North East and East of England, none of which can muster more than 70 or so chargers per 100k of population. Scotland as a whole is the ‘best of the rest’ outside London, with 103 chargers per 100k people, but that’s considerably less than half the level of provision across the capital.

However, when broken down into the power capacity of installed charge points - which is important because higher power typically means faster charging - Scotland comes top of the table with 26.1 chargers of 50kW and above per 100,000 of population, compared to 13.7 charge points per 100k in London, and a dire 7.9 more powerful public chargers per 100k in Northern Ireland. Across the UK there is an average of 18.5 charge points of 50kW or above per 100,000 of population.