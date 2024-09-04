Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New look Auto Express launched today

The UK’s favourite car magazine has an exciting new look online and in print. You’ll find great new features bundled together with the same in-depth, insightful coverage of all things automotive…

By:Steve Walker
4 Sep 2024
AEX site design

As you may very well have already noticed, Auto Express has a bold new look. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring the look and feel of our website and print magazine bang up to date, while delivering even more of the car news, reviews, advice, opinion and features that you love. Now it’s live, along with the all-new Auto Express Sell My Car service.

From today we’re giving you a completely refreshed website that’s easier to use, clearer to read and has an even sharper focus on meeting the needs of car buyers and car lovers. Just as it has been since we first launched in 1988, Auto Express is on your side and here to help you make the right decisions when buying, selling or running your car. 

We’ll continue to keep our fingers firmly on the pulse of the car market in the UK and around the globe, bringing you the big car reviews and exclusive news stories, first. Our experts will still test every new car on sale, and many old ones as well, in our ongoing quest to deliver the definitive verdicts on the models you’re thinking about buying or just love reading about.

As well as the new look, we also have an exciting new feature in the shape of Auto Express Sell My Car. Now you can sell your car with us; getting a fast, accurate valuation, then sitting back to wait for the best bid from the network of over 5,500 UK dealers we can access as part of Carwow Group. The whole process, from valuation to sale and collection, puts you in the driving seat. It’s fast, seamless, simple and designed to get you a great price for your car.   

With Auto Express Sell My Car, the new brand identity, a more user-friendly website, an even better value print magazine and yet more of the campaigning, expert content that you love, Auto Express is going places. And there’s a lot more to come. Watch this space and follow the links below to come along for the ride…

AEX logo

  • Cars
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

