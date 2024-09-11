New, UK-first car crash test centre to run 70mph, head-on crashes with £500k dummies  

The UK’s first-ever frontal car-to-car impact crash test lab has just opened its doors in Nuneaton, Warwickshire as part of a £4.1 million investment at the Horiba Mira test centre.

No doubt the highlight of Mira’s Passive Safety Centre Crash Facility is the 170-metre long track that, along with a 1,600bhp winch, can catapult cars at speeds of up to 70mph in controlled crash tests.

The investment, which includes new lighting and camera technology to accurately photograph each test for analysis, has put the test centre in line for Euro NCAP accreditation by November this year, meaning UK manufacturers will soon be able to test their cars to the latest safety standards without having to send their vehicles abroad.

Key to this accreditation is the aforementioned track, which is an extension of the 85 metres already present and required the construction of a giant new building to house it all. Such a long track enables Mira to perform Euro NCAP’s latest MPDB (Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier) test, which involves a test car and deformable barrier being fired into each other, both travelling at 50kph to understand how the car in question’s front impact structure distributes the huge amount of force present in an accident.

In these tests, Mira hooks up a multitude of sensors to measure all the different forces impacting on the car which, along with the photographs and damage to the deformable barrier, can be compiled to provide a safety score.