It’s that time of year again; with one hand clutching the infamous red box and the other gripping the nation’s purse strings, the Chancellor is preparing to set out the Government’s spending commitments and how we as a country will pay for them.

This year’s Autumn Budget is expected to very much be a case of ‘as you were’ with Chancellor John Healey likely wanting to give the markets confidence in Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s new Government. That said, it’s anticipated there will be several announcements that will affect drivers, with the Exchequer giving with one hand and taking with the other.

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However, nothing will be confirmed until Healey stands at the House of Commons dispatch box at 12:30pm on 28 October. Stay tuned to Auto Express for all the up-to-date motoring-related coverage. In the meantime, here are all the topics that might (or might not) be addressed in the hour-long speech. We’ve even rated each announcement as ‘possible’, ‘likely’ or ‘unlikely’ based on how confident we are that it will feature. Anything announced by the Government beforehand has also been included, listed as ‘confirmed’.

Tax-free business mileage

Rating: Confirmed

The tax-free mileage rate for those driving for business has been permanently locked in at 55 pence per mile after it was increased from 45 pence earlier this year to combat the rising cost of motoring. Drivers will be able to claim 55 pence per mile for the first 10,000 miles they travel – equivalent to £5,500 in non-taxable allowance payments. From April 2027, anything above 10,000 miles will now be charged at 35 pence per mile (up from 25 pence), putting more cash in the pockets of the real hypermilers.

SUV tax introduction

Rating: Possible

The usual changes to the standard annual road tax (VED) rate will be announced next year in the Chancellor’s Spring Statement. However, John Healey could have a nasty surprise up his sleeve for SUV buyers, with a new tax aimed at steering drivers away from heavy, polluting 4x4s.