Cheap electric car finance could be on the cards as government aims to boost sales

Cheap car finance for EVs could be on the cards as the government scrambles to boost the number of UK electric car sales and appease disgruntled manufacturers amidst anger surrounding the ZEV mandate.

Writing in the Observer on Sunday, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, told readers that the government “want[s] to do everything possible to make sure the next generation of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) are designed and built right here in Britain [and] are affordable and accessible for working people”.

These statements come shortly after Reynolds announced at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ (SMMT) annual dinner that Labour was seeking to conduct a review into the controversial ZEV mandate. This requires manufacturers to ensure a fixed and growing proportion of their output comprises electric and other zero-emissions vehicles, lest they receive a hefty fine of as much as £15,000 per car over the annual threshold.

While the business secretary’s words may cast some obscurity over the government’s approach to the current situation, which has seen some car makers announce the closure of UK facilities in order to cut costs, insiders suggest that ministers may be investigating how they could introduce low interest rate loans to the market in order to increase EV uptake.