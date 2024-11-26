Government to review ZEV mandate following car industry upheaval

The government has announced a review into the controversial ZEV mandate after major pushback from across the car industry, with the next steps expected to be laid out in January.

The Business and Trade Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, told the annual Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT) and Traders annual dinner that “the [car] industry is facing a greater set of challenges today than any point in the last 50 years.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Referring to the ZEV mandate put in place by the previous Conservative administration, Reynold said “I don’t believe the policies we have inherited are operating today in a way anyone intended them to” and that he was "profoundly concerned” by the current state of the market.

Now, after meeting with industry bosses and the SMMT last week, the government has announced a full review into the ZEV mandate, which will involve a consultation period with senior figures, reporting back and culminating in a final decision in January 2025.

As it stands, the UK’s ZEV (zero-emissions vehicle) mandate, which was enacted at the beginning of 2024, requires that 22 per cent of vehicles sold by each manufacturer this year must be fully electric or have zero tailpipe emissions. This threshold will rise further to 28 per cent in 2025 and keep rising each year up to 80 per cent in 2030.