Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Aptera solar car ready to shine on the road for £32k

US firm Aptera’s three-wheeler already has 50,000 potential buyers

By:Paul Barker
9 Jan 2025
Aptera Solar Car - front 3/4 coast road20

Aptera Motors used CES in Las Vegas to reveal its production-ready solar electric vehicle, and claimed to have already received 50,000 refundable $100 deposits from across the world for its three-wheeler.

The front-wheel-drive two-seat Aptera has a claimed sub-six second 0-62mph time and top speed of 101mph. The solar charging can contribute up to 40 miles per day to the range, enough to cover many daily commutes, via four solar panels across the hood, dash, roof and rear hatch.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Beyond the solar capacity, a regular EV powertrain provides around 400 miles of range from its 44kWh battery located under the seats. In due course, the company is planning different battery sizes that will offer 250, 600 and 1,000 miles of range.

First deliveries will take place late this year on the $40,000 (£32,350) car, ahead of a 2026 ramp-up in production aimed to reach 20,000 vehicles per year by the end of 2027.

“We have orders from all over the world, with Germany and Spain the largest outside North America,” Aptera co-founder and CEO Steve Fambro told Auto Express. “We believe in solar mobility and would like to expand to as many places as can take advantage of it.”

Fambro said in time he would like to see “every journey powered by the sun”, from delivery vehicles to 18-wheel trucks, and the firm is also working on a pilot scheme to deploy the tech on airport vehicles.

“As the technology improves and weight lowers, I would expect the 40 miles of solar to increase to 60 and 100,” added Fambro.

“A daily commute powered by the sun would make us think differently about the grid,” he continued, pointing to the reduced requirement on both public and home EV recharging if the sun is providing cars with up to 40 miles of recharged range per day.

Click here for our list of the most noteworthy solar powered cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that
Opinion - PHEVs

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that

Alex Ingram explains why he believes that PHEVs aren't all they're cracked up to be
Opinion
7 Jan 2025
Volkswagen was the UK’s most popular car brand in 2024, while MG outsold Vauxhall
Volkswagen factory building

Volkswagen was the UK’s most popular car brand in 2024, while MG outsold Vauxhall

New data also reveals that Jeep’s sales figures almost tripled in 2024, however sister brand DS sold less than half as many cars as it did the previou…
News
6 Jan 2025
Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
Best cars & vans
9 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content