Digital driving licences plan triggers security fears

“We already see that scammers can take thousands of pounds from bank accounts when people are socially engineered to login and transfer funds or to provide passwords and PINs to online bank accounts,” said Nick France, the chief technical officer of cybersecurity firm Setigo. He also told Infosecurity: “If trusted digital identities such as driver’s licences and passports are subject to the same kind of attacks, the results could be worse and more long-lasting.”

Chris Linnell, Associate Director for Data Privacy at tech security firm Bridewell told InfoSecurity that a compromised digital ID system wouldn’t just result in leaked phone numbers or email addresses. “A major breach would likely expose complete identities, leading to identity theft, fraud, and lasting harm to victims’ financial and personal lives,” he said. Linnell also suggested the technology could open the door to privacy concerns and government overreach, because the centralised approach could enable “invasive surveillance”, giving government or its agencies access to information about people’s daily lives.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The science secretary showcased the new app and services during an announcement yesterday, and claimed that by 2027 the GOV.UK Wallet will include Veteran Cards, DBS checks “and every other credential issued by the government”.

Initially at least, the digital driving licences and other documents will be optional for those who choose to use them, with card licences and paper documents still being issued.

“Along with CDs, the Walkman and flip phones, the overflowing drawer rammed with letters from the government and hours spent on hold to get a basic appointment will soon be consigned to history,” Kyle said. “GOV.UK Wallet will mean that every letter or identity document you receive from the government could be issued to you virtually.”

The GOV.UK Wallet will be available on iOS and Android devices, with the mobile driver’s licence due to be piloted this year. By 2027, digital versions of all currency paper or card credentials issued by the government must be available, it says.

The GOV.UK App will include a personalised homepage so users can quickly access features most useful to them. According to DSIT, this means someone who owns a car could opt to see information about MoTs or road tax, “brought to them by a brand they already know and trust, GOV.UK.”

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...