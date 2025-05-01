Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mayday! Experts reveal how to avoid bank holiday traffic disaster

As many as 17 million journeys are expected to take place this weekend, with travel times increasing by an average of 28 per cent

By:Tom Jervis
1 May 2025
Motorway traffic

Motorists are warned of long delays ahead of the May bank holiday weekend with as many as 17 million getaway trips expected to take place over the next few days.

Over the past week, the UK has been subject to a sunny spell; temperatures have soared as high as 28 degrees in London, breaking records for the hottest ever start to May.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With this in mind, many Brits will likely be heading out over the three-day weekend in search of more sun, and experts from the RAC have warned that “lengthy delays” can be expected – especially at rush hour on Friday evening.

The RAC has partnered with transport analytics firm INRIX and estimated that the majority of journeys will take roughly 28 per cent longer than usual due to the influx of additional cars on the road. Notable hotspots will include the M25 at South Mimms heading towards the M11 and A12 in Essex, which could have delays in excess of 40 minutes on Friday, as well as the M5 heading southbound as people flock to Devon and Cornwall for the weekend.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson warned: “Although the Easter break was just two weeks ago, our figures suggest this weekend will still be hectic on the roads as millions take advantage of another bank holiday.”

Simpson advised those undecided on when and whether to venture out to “avoid Friday evening, because that’s when leisure traffic will clash with commuter journeys.” 

If you must travel on Friday, the RAC advises to do so before 10am, while drivers looking to go out on Saturday, Sunday or Monday should aim for before 11am or after 3pm.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k
Kia PV5 Passenger - show front

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k

New entry into the electric people carrier market undercuts the VW ID. Buzz by a significant margin
News
29 Apr 2025
New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645
Kia PV5 Cargo on display at Commercial Vehicle Show - front 3/4

New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645

All-new entry into the van market promises competitive pricing and comes with a range of up to 247 miles
News
30 Apr 2025
Ford Fiesta to return? Icon could be reborn as re-nosed Volkswagen ID.2
Ford Fiesta facelift - front cornering

Ford Fiesta to return? Icon could be reborn as re-nosed Volkswagen ID.2

VW’s sales and marketing boss considers Ford tech share “very successful” – and won’t rule out future projects
News
30 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content