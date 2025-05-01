Mayday! Experts reveal how to avoid bank holiday traffic disaster

Motorists are warned of long delays ahead of the May bank holiday weekend with as many as 17 million getaway trips expected to take place over the next few days.

Over the past week, the UK has been subject to a sunny spell; temperatures have soared as high as 28 degrees in London, breaking records for the hottest ever start to May.

With this in mind, many Brits will likely be heading out over the three-day weekend in search of more sun, and experts from the RAC have warned that “lengthy delays” can be expected – especially at rush hour on Friday evening.

The RAC has partnered with transport analytics firm INRIX and estimated that the majority of journeys will take roughly 28 per cent longer than usual due to the influx of additional cars on the road. Notable hotspots will include the M25 at South Mimms heading towards the M11 and A12 in Essex, which could have delays in excess of 40 minutes on Friday, as well as the M5 heading southbound as people flock to Devon and Cornwall for the weekend.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson warned: “Although the Easter break was just two weeks ago, our figures suggest this weekend will still be hectic on the roads as millions take advantage of another bank holiday.”

Simpson advised those undecided on when and whether to venture out to “avoid Friday evening, because that’s when leisure traffic will clash with commuter journeys.”

If you must travel on Friday, the RAC advises to do so before 10am, while drivers looking to go out on Saturday, Sunday or Monday should aim for before 11am or after 3pm.

