North Yorkshire's first speed camera is out for a duck: destroyed by vandals on day one

The first fixed speed camera in North Yorkshire has been destroyed just 24 hours after its installation, with police launching an investigation into what they describe as a “deliberate” act of vandalism.

Although there are already over 8,000 fixed speed cameras operating across the UK, this was the first unit in North Yorkshire, and installed as part of a three-month trial, in Sherburn on the A64 between Malton and Scarborough.

However, shortly after its unveiling ceremony on 31 June and mere hours before it was due to be switched on, the camera was knocked over by vandals, pulling up part of the pavement and exposing electricity cables – which the police say they are hard at work making sure are safe.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Prior to the camera’s installation, Superintendent Mick Roffe from North Yorkshire Police said: “The fact that we are promoting the exact location of this camera shows that this isn’t about a quick way to generate money; it’s about enforcing the 30mph limit on a route which has historically seen several serious and fatal collisions.”

Following the incident, however, the force said that it was “disappointing to see that something intended to help keep the village safe and protect members of the public has been targeted by vandals.”

The police are asking for witnesses or anyone who may hold any potential information about the vandals or what happened to come forward – especially if they have any footage from a doorbell or security camera.

The damage to this camera comes just a few months after the UK began its first trial of AI-assisted camera technology that can not only catch you speeding, but also capture drunk drivers, those not wearing their seatbelt, or people using their mobile phones whilst driving. The scheme was run by Devon and Cornwall Police for a month last December, and could be rolled out nationwide in the coming months and years.

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...