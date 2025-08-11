Fail your three-yearly eye test and you’ll lose your licence – that’s what the Government is preparing to tell drivers over the age of 70 as it finalises plans originally announced as part of its new Road Safety Strategy.

Due in the next few weeks, the Government’s response to a consultation could see older motorists required to undergo triennial eye – and possibly even cognitive – examinations. The results of these will be shared with the DVLA, which will have the power to revoke anyone’s licence who doesn’t meet legal standards.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We recognise the importance of driving for older people’s independence but need to balance this with our priority to keep everyone safe on our roads and avoid tragic accidents,” a spokesperson for the Department for Transport said.

“Mandatory eye tests for drivers over 70 as part of our Road Safety Strategy are one way to do this. We are carefully reviewing consultation results,” the spokesperson continued. “Older drivers who are fit to drive and have good enough vision have nothing to worry about, and we hope to set out next steps soon.”

As of the time of writing, the DVLA requires that drivers in the UK must be able to read a number plate from at least 20 metres away. However, aside from during a driving test, there is no mandatory eyesight test for drivers. If someone develops a condition that might affect their eyesight when driving, they must inform the DVLA which will refer them for an eye test. However, this is a self-reporting system, meaning some will avoid referral and continue to drive with a potentially dangerous condition.