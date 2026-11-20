The Government has been urged to make the implementation of anti drink-drive tech that’s been shown to cut reoffending by up to 67 per cent a requirement.

With as many as four people being killed or seriously injured as a result of drink-drivers on UK roads every day, experts say the tried and tested tech not only has the potential to break the stalemate in the war against drink-driving, but has the backing of the public, too.

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As part of its Road Safety Strategy unveiled in early 2026, the Government said it would consult on the potential future implementation of alcohol interlock devices. These are effectively breathalysers which are wired into a car’s ignition and can prevent it from starting if the driver is intoxicated.

The RAC’s head of policy, Simon Williams, said: “The Government has stated clearly that drink-driving is unacceptable, and that it’s committed to combating such behaviour. These words now need to be followed swiftly by action.”

In a letter addressed to road safety minister, Justin Madders, the RAC highlights how interlock technology has already seen widespread usage across the globe, including in France, Belgium, Denmark, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the US. Research into interlock effectiveness has indicated reoffending rates can be reduced by as much as 64-67 per cent; a 2006 American study showed that while 6.7 per cent of its control group went on to reoffend, just 2.4 per cent did so when interlocks were deployed.