More than 100,000 people have been caught not wearing a seatbelt in the UK over the past three years. A Freedom of Information request by Volvo, the inventor of the traditional three-point seatbelt, has found that almost 100 enforcement notices are issued by police every day, almost all resulting in an on-the-spot fine of £100.

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Of the 48 police forces in the UK, 37 provided Volvo with data, uncovering 107,969 notices that were issued between 2023 and 2025. As many as 37,067 of these infringements occurred in 2024 alone, but even the 35,539 recorded in 2025 was 39 per cent higher than in 2019.

In the UK, all motor vehicle passengers must wear a seatbelt. The penalty for not doing so is a fine from the police, which starts at £100, but can rise to £500 if the case goes to court. Everyone aged over 16 is responsible for their own seatbelt, while drivers can be individually fined for every minor found within a car not strapped in.

Whether or not this seeming increase in notices issued is down to a drop in compliance is another matter. According to the latest Department for Transport statistics, seatbelt compliance in England was recorded at 97.6 per cent in 2023, versus 94.8 per cent in 2021 and 96.5 per cent in 2017 – the previous two years in which the Government conducted roadside surveys. This suggests that, despite what Volvo’s stats might suggest, compliance has increased over time. However, the fact remains that in 2025, almost a quarter of all adults killed in car accidents – and 31 per cent of those aged between 17 and 29 – were found to not be wearing a seatbelt.

“The seatbelt has saved countless lives, but these figures show there is still more to do to ensure everyone understands their importance,” said Volvo’s UK MD, Nicole Melillo. “Every journey is different, but taking a few seconds to put on a seatbelt is one simple step that can offer vital protection.”

So why has the number of enforcement notices issued increased?

The answer could be increased enforcement. New AI cameras can not only detect if a car is speeding, but also if someone is not using their seatbelt or if they are using their phone at the wheel. As part of the Government’s new Road Safety Strategy, not wearing a seatbelt is planned to become an endorsable offence – i.e one that attracts penalty points, as well as a fine – a move that it's hoped will drive down non-compliance.

Following this announcement earlier in 2026, the AA’s president, Edmund King, said it “sends a strong message to everyone that buckling up is not optional”.

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