Less weight, more power, and faster charging. Stellantis is promising all this and more with a revolutionary new battery system, unveiled in a Peugeot E-3008 prototype and set to completely rethink electric powertrains.

The "Intelligent Battery Integrated System" (IBIS), developed in partnership with battery specialist Saft, is claimed to be a game-changing technology that embeds the inverter and charger directly into the battery itself. This innovative design not only streamlines the electric powertrain but also promises significant benefits.

Undergoing real-world testing on a Peugeot E-3008 built on the STLA Medium platform, the prototype is already showing impressive results. According to Stellantis, the IBIS-equipped car demonstrates up to 10 per cent improvement in energy efficiency on the WLTC cycle and a 15 per cent power gain, increasing the motor output from 150kW to 172kW (201bhp to 231bhp).

Crucially for consumers, the system also reduces vehicle weight by around 40kg and frees up 17 litres of space, which can be used to create better aerodynamics or more flexible design. The technology also shows a 15 per cent reduction in charging time on a 7kW AC charger, cutting a full charge from seven hours to six.

Ned Curic, Stellantis' Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, emphasised the project's focus on "simplification”, stating that the innovation will help "deliver better, more affordable electric cars to our customers".

With further support from the French government, Stellantis aims to have IBIS technology ready for production vehicles before the end of the decade.

