EV charger more than 10 minutes walk? Brits won't use it

Fewer than one in three Brits would be willing to walk more than 10 minutes to access an EV charger at home – that’s the result of a survey by the Motability Foundation which is calling on the government to prioritise the installation of local charging infrastructure outside of London in order to better serve the country’s disabled population.

Partnering with data analytics firm, Field Dynamics, and EV charging site, ZapMap, Motability discovered that the average walk-time to a public charger for UK households is 12 minutes – two minutes longer than 69 per cent of those surveyed said they would be willing to travel.

In contrast, the average walk to an electric car charger for a London home is just three minutes, revealing a huge disparity in charger availability. This is no surprise when you consider that Greater London contains over 26,000 public chargers, or the equivalent of 30 per cent of the entire UK’s EV infrastructure.

As you would expect, long distances between homes and on-street chargers has a bigger negative impact on those with mobility issues. These people might not be able to traipse to and from a chargepoint regardless of whether or not they’d be willing to do so.

Disabled access to EV chargers

It’s perhaps no surprise then that, taking into account other issues such as the inaccessibility of charge points – according to a recent study by Vauxhall, only a third of councils employ on-street chargers that confirm with disability guidelines – just four in 10 of the 1,500 disabled drivers Motability surveyed would consider relying on the public charging network at all.