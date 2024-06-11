Voluntary accessibility standard for electric car chargers is failing, new data shows

Just 2.3 per cent of the UK’s on-street electric car chargers have been designed to accommodate the needs of disabled people, according to a survey of 223 local councils on behalf of the Vauxhall Electric Streets of Britain campaign.

The results show that only 450 of the 19,546 on-street chargers within council jurisdictions have been “adapted specifically for the considerations of disabled drivers”, in spite of the introduction of the PAS 1899 accessibility standard in 2022. Back then, the government and the charge point industry together insisted PAS 1899 would mark a turning point in the provision of disabled access.

Now, 18 months on, the reality is that just 238 (1.2 per cent) of public chargers identified in the survey conform to the government-backed voluntary guidance, and only 105 (0.5 per cent) of the over 19,000 chargers identified in the survey were located in a disabled parking bay. While London councils have installed over 60 per cent of the nation’s on-street chargers, none are reported as having been adapted for disabled users, and only 12 of the 11,747 on-street chargers found across the capital are reportedly situated in disabled parking bays.

Auto Express first exposed the inadequacies of the PAS 1899 draft regulations in May 2022. The standards were put together by the BSI in collaboration with the government's Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, the UK charge point industry and the Motability charity.