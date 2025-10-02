Renault and Dacia cyber attack: customer phone numbers and addresses stolen from third party

Renault has become the most recent victim of a cyber attack. Customers of the French firm and its sister brand Dacia have been warned that their personal data, including postal addresses and emails, has been stolen by hackers.

In an email sent out to customers, Renault said: “We are very sorry to inform you about a cyber attack on one of our third-party providers, leading to some Renault UK customers’ personal data being taken from one of their systems.”

The information, stolen from a third party data processing firm, includes Renault and Dacia customers’ names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and vehicle registrations. Thankfully, however, Renault confirmed that “no financial or password data has been compromised" and Dacia has confirmed the same.

The French brand also says the incident “which has been contained and removed”, was an isolated attack and that none of its own systems have been infiltrated. Customers are warned to be wary of suspicious emails and phone calls and that Renault itself will never ask you for your password. Any call or message that does while claiming to be from Renault is likely to be a scam.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Renault UK said: “We wish to apologise to all affected customers. Data privacy is of utmost importance to us and we deeply regret that this has occurred.”

This news comes just as Jaguar Land Rover is just about to restart production following a month-long shutdown as a result of a huge cyber attack which has cost the company billions of pounds and put thousands of jobs at risk.

With the government set to underwrite a £1.5 billion loan to save JLR’s flailing supply network, head of privacy at law firm Gordons, Lauren Wills-Dixon said: “Often with cyber attacks, the risk to businesses is that hackers will access personal data, either of employees or customers." This appears to be what has just occurred with Renault and its third-party provider.

“In [JLR’s] case, it seems the target was to cause maximum disruption to the production line,” Wells-Dixon explained. “It's not a new threat for manufacturing companies, but it’s an alternative way in which malicious groups are targeting businesses - and one that they must be aware of."

