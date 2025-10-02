Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Renault and Dacia cyber attack: customer phone numbers and addresses stolen from third party

Renault and Dacia customers are warned to be “cautious of any unsolicited requests for information”

By:Tom Jervis
2 Oct 2025
Electric car charging mega test - Renault logo

Renault has become the most recent victim of a cyber attack. Customers of the French firm and its sister brand Dacia have been warned that their personal data, including postal addresses and emails, has been stolen by hackers.

In an email sent out to customers, Renault said: “We are very sorry to inform you about a cyber attack on one of our third-party providers, leading to some Renault UK customers’ personal data being taken from one of their systems.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The information, stolen from a third party data processing firm, includes Renault and Dacia customers’ names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and vehicle registrations. Thankfully, however, Renault confirmed that “no financial or password data has been compromised" and Dacia has confirmed the same.

The French brand also says the incident “which has been contained and removed”, was an isolated attack and that none of its own systems have been infiltrated. Customers are warned to be wary of suspicious emails and phone calls and that Renault itself will never ask you for your password. Any call or message that does while claiming to be from Renault is likely to be a scam.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Renault UK said: “We wish to apologise to all affected customers. Data privacy is of utmost importance to us and we deeply regret that this has occurred.”

This news comes just as Jaguar Land Rover is just about to restart production following a month-long shutdown as a result of a huge cyber attack which has cost the company billions of pounds and put thousands of jobs at risk.

With the government set to underwrite a £1.5 billion loan to save JLR’s flailing supply network, head of privacy at law firm Gordons, Lauren Wills-Dixon said: “Often with cyber attacks, the risk to businesses is that hackers will access personal data, either of employees or customers." This appears to be what has just occurred with Renault and its third-party provider.

“In [JLR’s] case, it seems the target was to cause maximum disruption to the production line,” Wells-Dixon explained. “It's not a new threat for manufacturing companies, but it’s an alternative way in which malicious groups are targeting businesses - and one that they must be aware of."

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
22 Sep 2025
Rolling Renaults! Multiple models recalled due to parking brake fault
Renault Scenic - front cornering

Rolling Renaults! Multiple models recalled due to parking brake fault

Parking brake sensor fault applies to Austral, Captur, Espace, Megane E-Tech, Rafale, Scenic E-Tech and Symbioz models, but only a handful of UK cars …
News
12 Sep 2025
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

Almost 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
5 Sep 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier
Skoda Enyaq SE L 85 - front 3/4

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier

Skoda's latest Enyaq SE L 85 delivers a 359-mile range and qualifies for the £1,500 government electric car discount.
News
30 Sep 2025
BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money
Opinion - premium car brands, header image

BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money

Mike Rutherford thinks traditional premium car brands are beyond the reach of most car buyers, and the competition is now closing the gap
Opinion
28 Sep 2025
Audi Q3 review
Audi Q3 - front

Audi Q3 review

The Audi Q3 doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, but it does significantly improve on most key metrics; the PHEV is particularly compelling
In-depth reviews
29 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content