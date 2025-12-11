Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Renaultsport Clio set to reignite hot hatch class with hybrid power

RS badge could reappear on sixth-generation Clio, thanks to “high-power, low-CO2” hybrid powertrains

By:Richard Ingram
11 Dec 2025
Clio Renaultsport 200 EDC Lux badge

Renault is eyeing up the return of its Renaultsport sub-brand, admitting that there are “plenty of possibilities with electric” and that “high-power, low-CO2” hybrid engines would suit a new RS-badged Clio hot hatchback.

Renault’s global sales and operations director, Bruno Vanel, told Auto Express that while there is no RS “for now”, if there is enough interest “maybe [Renault] can reconsider”. He said: “We’ll wait a couple of months, and then we’ll think about it”.

Vanel continued: “The good news is that we have the know-how internally to make such a car. We also have hybrid powertrains; solutions to get high power with low CO2 emissions. This is really important now that we are more and more challenged on CO2”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It means that the new Clio supermini, which is still at least 12 months away from its UK launch, could be offered in hot RS guise later down the line. Likely to use an uprated version of the standard car’s 1.8-litre petrol-electric hybrid with more than 200bhp, the race-car inspired dog-clutch layout is already well set up for this kind of model.

The last generation of Clio RS used a 197bhp 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine, boosted to 217bhp in Trophy guise. It was one of the first models to use a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, albeit aided by a Race mode and launch control function. While not a stand-out model, RS-badged Renaults through the ages have been among the sharpest and most focused of the breed.

In a separate conversation, Vanel admitted it is “more and more difficult to sell hot hatches” these days, but that there are “no preconceptions as to where [Renault] will go”, hinting that electric RS models could also be under consideration.

“Having Alpine helped us [to] develop [the] Renault 5 Turbo 3E,” he told us. “There are plenty of possibilities with electric; we will see”.

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Which cars qualify for the Electric Car Grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the Electric Car Grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
3 Dec 2025
Renault’s retro revolution should have Citroen, VW and Vauxhall worried
Opinion - Renault revolution

Renault’s retro revolution should have Citroen, VW and Vauxhall worried

Deputy editor, Richard Ingram, thinks that Renault’s rivals really need to up their game if they want to beat the French manufacturer in the car sales…
Opinion
12 Nov 2025
Renault goes to war on high car prices, regulation and China’s cost advantage
Renault exec with Twingo

Renault goes to war on high car prices, regulation and China’s cost advantage

The Renault CEO says speeding up development times will suppress new car prices – and new Twingo is just the start
News
7 Nov 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
29 Oct 2025

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under massive Renault tech share deal
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under massive Renault tech share deal

Ford’s passenger-car business to get new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
News
10 Dec 2025
EU petrol car sales ban to be delayed until 2040: What will it mean for the UK?
Electric car charging mega test - charging overhead

EU petrol car sales ban to be delayed until 2040: What will it mean for the UK?

With the EU delaying its ICE ban, the UK Government may come under more pressure to follow suit. 
News
8 Dec 2025
New Dacia C-Neo estate could be the ultimate family car
Dacia C-Neo - exclusive image front

New Dacia C-Neo estate could be the ultimate family car

The Dacia C-Neo estate is set to undercut rivals with a £20k asking price, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
8 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content