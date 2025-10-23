We all know to take our phones, bags and other valuables out of the car when parking up, so as not to attract thieves. Well, if you park in the UK’s biggest tyre and wheel theft hotspots, criminals may be circling regardless of what’s inside the vehicle.

A Freedom of Information request to all UK police forces by online tyre retailer, Blackcircles, reveals that Hertfordshire is the nation’s biggest hotspot when it comes to car wheel and tyre theft, with 465 cases between 2019 and 2024.

However, when looking at population density, it’s Durham which saw 41 cases of tyre/wheel theft per 100,000 people – more than the likes of Manchester, or even London. At the other end of the spectrum, Merseyside saw just six thefts of this kind in the five-year period, equating to 0.6 cases per population of 100,000.

That said, the issue appears to be getting worse; Blackcircles’ analysis shows that the number of reported wheel thefts rose by about a quarter between 2023 and 2024, with places like Powys in Wales seeing spikes in cases of up to 70 per cent.

Blackcircles’ tyre expert, Nyo Logan, explained how: “Having your tyres stolen is one of those nightmares that can ruin your day in seconds. The good news is that there are some simple things you can do to deter thieves.”