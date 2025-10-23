Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car wheel-theft capitals of the UK revealed in new data

Durham saw the largest number of stolen car wheels per capita, with 41 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

By:Tom Jervis
23 Oct 2025
Ford Focus ST wheel detail

We all know to take our phones, bags and other valuables out of the car when parking up, so as not to attract thieves. Well, if you park in the UK’s biggest tyre and wheel theft hotspots, criminals may be circling regardless of what’s inside the vehicle.

A Freedom of Information request to all UK police forces by online tyre retailer, Blackcircles, reveals that Hertfordshire is the nation’s biggest hotspot when it comes to car wheel and tyre theft, with 465 cases between 2019 and 2024.

However, when looking at population density, it’s Durham which saw 41 cases of tyre/wheel theft per 100,000 people – more than the likes of Manchester, or even London. At the other end of the spectrum, Merseyside saw just six thefts of this kind in the five-year period, equating to 0.6 cases per population of 100,000.

That said, the issue appears to be getting worse; Blackcircles’ analysis shows that the number of reported wheel thefts rose by about a quarter between 2023 and 2024, with places like Powys in Wales seeing spikes in cases of up to 70 per cent.

Blackcircles’ tyre expert, Nyo Logan, explained how: “Having your tyres stolen is one of those nightmares that can ruin your day in seconds. The good news is that there are some simple things you can do to deter thieves.”

“Start with where you park,” Logan continued. “A car left in a quiet corner or on a dark side street is an easy target, so pick a well-lit, busy spot whenever you can. If you’ve got a driveway, a motion-sensor light, or even a basic camera, it can be enough to make criminals think twice.”

Blackcircles also recommends installing locking wheel nuts, which require a specialised key to be removed. Turning a wheel towards the kerb can also, apparently, make the bolts more difficult to access and could thus deter thieves. Owners of 4x4s with spare wheels attached to the tailgate or other models where the spare is located under the car should take extra care as these can be particularly vulnerable to theft.  

Such a rise in wheel thefts comes at a time where the number of cases of catalytic converter thefts appears to have plummeted; exclusive Auto Express data recently uncovered that the number of these thefts across the country fell by an average of 98 per cent over the past three years.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content