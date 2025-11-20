4G and 5G mobile signal boost to bring UK motorways out of the dark ages

One of the UK’s largest mobile networks has announced major improvements in mobile connectivity across the nation’s motorway network in a bid to make using sat-nav and charging apps easier.

It can sometimes seem like Britain’s major roads exist in the dark ages, given how patchy mobile reception can be. However, Virgin Media O2 says it’s now "optimised" its 4G and 5G coverage across 590 miles of motorways, including on the M1, M4, M6 and M8.

Virgin O2 also plans to extend this programme further to incorporate the likes of the M20, A14 and A75 – a welcome move given that, even in 2025, two per cent of A and B roads have zero 4G coverage, and only just over two thirds have coverage from all four major network providers.

The network identified the biggest problem areas through real-world testing; teams drove around the UK and were able to “pinpoint weaker coverage areas, implement targeted improvements, and prioritise upgrades or new sites where required.”

This comes as three quarters (76 per cent) of EV drivers Virgin O2 surveyed are concerned about mobile connectivity when driving. Many chargepoints require the use of mobile phone apps, while others allow contactless card payment, but only offer the best rates to app users. On top of that is the issue of losing phone signal while using sat-nav apps through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Virgin Media O2’s chief technology officer, Jeanie York, said: “Connectivity underpins a huge part of the driving experience today, but particularly for EVs. By optimising coverage on more than 40 motorways and A-roads as part of a £700 million investment in our Mobile Transformation Plan, we’re helping make every journey safer and more reliable.”

It’s also worth noting that Liberty Global, Virgin Media O2’s parent firm, also owns chargepoint operator Believ, which is currently installing 30,000 EV chargers in the same locations that the mobile network has made its improvements.

Believ’s CEO, Guy Bartlett, said: “This expansion of mobile coverage aligns with Liberty Global’s wider push into EV infrastructure, with £300 million committed to Believ, the UK chargepoint operator delivering 30,000 new public chargers focused on on-street access and rapid hubs in underserved areas.”

