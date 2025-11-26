Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Now is not the time for pay-per-mile tax on EVs, says SMMT

The car industry representatives hit out against the potential pay-per-mile tax on EVs rumoured to be in Rachel Reeves’ Budget today

By:Paul Barker
26 Nov 2025
Mercedes CLA - front tracking

The head of the UK car manufacturer’s association Mike Hawes has slammed potential moves in today’s Budget statement to introduce pay-per-mile taxes on electric car drivers in a speech made in front of the Government’s secretary of state for business and trade Peter Kyle.

“When you want someone to do something you encourage them, and this is coming just at the wrong time as manufacturer targets [on EV sales] are ramping up,” Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders chief executive Hawes told the organisation’s annual dinner in London last night. “It's the wrong message at the wrong time. Help us sell more EVs and we will deliver more tax revenues and create new jobs.” 

Hawes said the Government’s deeds have matched its words with the introduction of the zero-emission grant, which “while perfect was exactly the right thing to do”, but the “road pricing announcement had better come with a receipt”, because they’re going to want to return it.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The grant, which gives discounts of either £1,500 or £3,750 depending on car eligibility, has seen a big spike in interest in electric cars, with non-eligible manufacturers introducing their own deals to match those available from other brands. Auto Express has rounded up the latest deals on electric cars available through our Buy a Car service

But Hawes is concerned that the mooted 12p per mile charge for driving electric cars by the end of the decade, to balance out the loss of fuel duty revenues for HM Revenue & Customs, would send a damaging message to consumers at a time where car manufacturers are struggling to hit escalating targets for the share of electric vehicles that they must achieve within their total  new car sales. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric
Nissan Juke - front (exclusive image)

New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric

The new Nissan Juke is set to arrive in the UK in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
24 Nov 2025
Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?
Mercedes CLA and Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?

On paper, Mercedes’ CLA Mk2 looks set to deliver the goods in the electric company-car sector. Has the big-selling Tesla Model 3 finally met its match…
Car group tests
22 Nov 2025
New Dacia C-Neo preps for its big family car fight in 2026
Dacia C-Neo - front cornering

New Dacia C-Neo preps for its big family car fight in 2026

Romanian firm looks ready to take on a new sector with all-new petrol-powered family car
News
24 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content