Graduated driving licences to boost young driver safety in Northern Ireland: will the rest of the UK follow?

Northern Ireland will be the first part of the UK to introduce graduated driving licences (GDL) as part of a major change to the rules for new drivers, in the hope of reducing serious and fatal road collisions involving young people.

The introduction of graduated driving licences, set to happen 1 October 2026, has been described as the “most significant reform to driver licensing and testing in almost 70 years” by Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins.

Graduated driving licence schemes are already in place in the Republic of Ireland, Australia, Canada, Sweden and part of the US. Northern Ireland’s version will include a mandatory six-month wait before a learner driver can take their practical test, plus restrictions on night-time driving and passenger numbers allowed in a newly qualified driver’s car at night.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For the first six months new drivers up to the age of 24 will only be permitted to have one passenger aged between 14 and 20 in their car from the hours of 11pm and 6am. Although there is an expectation for immediate family members, the rule does not apply if someone aged 21 or over, who has held a driver’s licence for at least three years, is sitting in the front seat.