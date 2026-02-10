Used EV sales explode, but the Ford Fiesta still outsells them all combined
With over 7.8 million used cars changing hands last year, almost one-in-20 were Ford Fiestas
The Ford Fiesta alone outsold every EV combined on the used market last year. That’s in spite of a huge spike in demand for used electric cars, with sales rising by almost half year-on-year.
Despite production for the supermini having concluded more than two-and-a-half years ago, the Ford Fiesta remains the UK’s top-selling used car, with just over 300,000 having changed hands in 2025 alone. To put this in perspective, that means almost four per cent of the 7.8 million used cars sold last year were Fiestas, a testament to how popular the small car is with UK buyers.
While the Fiesta’s popularity remains pretty consistent – it’s been the best-selling used car now for over a decade – sales of used electric cars have spiked over the past 12 months; in 2025 almost 275,000 used EVs were sold, representing a 45.7 per cent uplift over 2024. Still, electrified cars (EVs and hybrid cars) only make up one in 10 new cars sold.
With used car sales up on the whole by a modest two per cent year-on-year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ chief executive, Mike Hawes, said: “A third year of used car sales growth underscores the market’s resilience, with recovering new car demand revitalising choice and affordability – especially for electric cars – in the used market.”
“The record number of buyers making the switch signals growing confidence in zero and ultra-low emission motoring,” Hawes continued. “Maintaining this momentum, however, and driving the fleet renewal needed to decarbonise our roads at pace, must start with ensuring a strong and sustainable new car market.”
Currently there are no incentives for private buyers looking to purchase a used EV, other than the steep depreciation many models have faced from new. Those lucky enough to be shopping on the new-car market, on the other hand, can benefit from the Government’s Electric Car Grant; this provides a discount of up to £3,750 off the price of a new EV, provided its base price starts from under £37,000 and comes in under £42,000 with options added.
To make EVs more appealing for a wider proportion of the population, campaigners have been calling for the Government to slash VAT on public charging. This currently stands at 20 per cent, making using public charging infrastructure much more expensive than doing so on a driveway, thanks to the lower VAT rate on domestic electricity.
The Government says it is “reviewing the cost of public EV charging which will look at the impact of energy prices, wider cost contributors, and options for lowering these costs for consumers.” That said, Auto Express does not expect the announcement of any changes to come before the annual Budget in the second half of 2026.
