Used EV sales explode, but the Ford Fiesta still outsells them all combined

The Ford Fiesta alone outsold every EV combined on the used market last year. That’s in spite of a huge spike in demand for used electric cars, with sales rising by almost half year-on-year.

Despite production for the supermini having concluded more than two-and-a-half years ago, the Ford Fiesta remains the UK’s top-selling used car, with just over 300,000 having changed hands in 2025 alone. To put this in perspective, that means almost four per cent of the 7.8 million used cars sold last year were Fiestas, a testament to how popular the small car is with UK buyers.

While the Fiesta’s popularity remains pretty consistent – it’s been the best-selling used car now for over a decade – sales of used electric cars have spiked over the past 12 months; in 2025 almost 275,000 used EVs were sold, representing a 45.7 per cent uplift over 2024. Still, electrified cars (EVs and hybrid cars) only make up one in 10 new cars sold.

With used car sales up on the whole by a modest two per cent year-on-year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ chief executive, Mike Hawes, said: “A third year of used car sales growth underscores the market’s resilience, with recovering new car demand revitalising choice and affordability – especially for electric cars – in the used market.”