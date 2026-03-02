Reform vows to scrap the Electric Car Grant to keep petrol prices low

Reform UK says it would scrap the Electric Car Grant in order to prevent the hike in fuel duty that’s set to come into force in September. This comes as oil prices surge amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and the wider Middle East, with petrol already at the highest point it's been for over a year just days after military operations began.

On Monday, oil prices spiked as high as $119 per barrel – the highest it’s been since near the start of the Ukraine war in 2022 – but soon dropped to around $88 per barrel on Tuesday. Despite this and U.S President Donald Trump’s claim that the conflict in Iran will be over “very soon”, there are still fears that drivers will be hit hard at the pumps.

In fact, the impact has already been felt; according to the RAC, between the 28 February and 10 March, the average price of petrol rose from 133.83 pence per gallon to 137.78 pence per litre. This is the equivalent of roughly £2 extra per tank of fuel for the 55-litre fuel tank of your average family car, with prices expected to climb higher still.

With this in mind, Reform UK has called on the Labour Government to scrap the so-called ‘unwinding’ of the five pence cut to fuel duty that’s expected to begin in September. The five pence cut was introduced all the way back in March 2022 to try and mitigate some of the effects of the aforementioned war in Ukraine and was always meant to be a temporary measure.