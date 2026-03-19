A hi-tech and stealthy new type of speed camera that doesn’t flash when it detects speeding motorists, doesn’t need road markings and produces higher-quality images of offending motorists is about to be introduced in London.

The current speed cameras use sensors embedded in the road surface to detect the speed of passing vehicles, but the new ones feature advanced 4D-imaging radar technology and a 4k camera that makes them more reliable and effective, says TfL.

What’s more, one of these new speed cameras can cover up to five lanes of bi-directional traffic, compared to the old units which could only monitor up to three lanes of traffic travelling in one direction.

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The new cameras will be installed over the next few weeks at up to 10 sites across the capital, specifically in Haringey, Tower Hamlets, Havering, Croydon, Hammersmith and Fulham, Brent, Hackney, Ealing and Sutton. All of the locations chosen are on 20mph or 30mph roads and, according to TfL, have been identified on the basis of suitability and risk.

TfL says speeding was a contributing factor in around half of the fatal collisions in London in 2024, and new statistics from the Home Office revealed that, in the same year, more than 2.5 million people across the UK were caught speeding – the highest number since 2011.