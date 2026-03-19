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Speeding hits an all-time high! Over 2.5 million drivers caught in 2024

Latest Home Office figures released for 2024 show a record number of drivers caught speeding

By:Paul Barker
19 Mar 2026
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New Home Office figures have shown a record number of drivers being caught speeding in England and Wales in 2024, passing 2.5 million for the first time since comparable records began in 2011.

Almost three million drivers were issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice, with speeding – up nine per cent year-on-year – accounting for the overwhelming majority issued, at 86 per cent. But non-speeding offences – led by ignoring traffic signs or pedestrian right of way, careless driving and licence, insurance or record-keeping offences – were also on the rise, up seven per cent year-on-year to just under 400,000. 

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Within that, all categories of non-speed offences were up year-on-year, including more than 44,000 seat-belt offences and over 40,000 people caught using a mobile phone at the wheel. 

Overall, just over half of the offences resulted in training courses, with another 37 per cent seeing drivers take a fine and potentially penalty points on their licence, while 12 per cent went to court. 

The Home Office figures also showed that more than 167,000 breath tests were carried out in England and Wales in 2024, 0.2 per cent fewer than the previous year, with December’s campaign on drink-driving leading to over 25,000 tests, more than 10,000 clear of the next busiest month of August. The number of tests recorded as positive, or where drivers refused to participate, remained static at 15 per cent  

IAM Roadsmart said the figures show the need for “renewed thinking” to reverse the trend. “On average, these statistics show that more than 6,800 people are caught speeding every day, which reflects widespread disregard for limits and puts lives at risk,” said the organisation’s Policy & Public Affairs Manager, William Porter. “We need a renewed focus on enforcement, education and driver behaviour. Without decisive intervention, we risk normalising dangerous driving habits.”

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Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

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