This Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear is a Lego Technic fan’s 4,000-piece dream
Lego has launched the latest model in its Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series - the Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear
Lego has revealed the latest in its Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series, and it’s probably the most exotic yet. The company has joined forces with Koenigsegg to create a huge 1:8-scale version of the Sadair’s Spear megacar.
The new Koenigsegg is the sixth model in the Lego Ultimate Car Concept Series, following a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Sián, Ferrari Daytona SP3 and McLaren P1. The company reveals a new product every two years and they are eagerly anticipated by collectors.
To celebrate the launch of the new set, Lego chose to push a life-size 1:1 recreation down the hill climb course at Goodwood, breaking the world record for a Lego car by reaching 111kph (69mph).
The Lego Sadair’s Spear megacar was created with the help of Koenigsegg’s own engineers and consists of 4,104 parts, which combine to create a replica of the 1,603bhp V8 engine, a functional nine-speed transmission, plus working front and rear suspension. Additional functional elements include the steering and a removable roof, while a new rotating gear indicator disc displays which gear is currently selected.
A clever ‘Ghost Mode’ function also raises the rear engine cover clam, opens the trademark dihedral doors and bonnet, and even folds the mirrors with a single movement, mirroring the functionality of the genuine Koenigsegg.
Although the actual car costs around £3.8million, the Lego version is priced at £399.99. The set will be available from early July, with the first buyers receiving a Lego Technic Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Steering Wheel kit as part of the package.
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