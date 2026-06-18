This Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear is a Lego Technic fan’s 4,000-piece dream

Lego has revealed the latest in its Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series, and it’s probably the most exotic yet. The company has joined forces with Koenigsegg to create a huge 1:8-scale version of the Sadair’s Spear megacar.

The new Koenigsegg is the sixth model in the Lego Ultimate Car Concept Series, following a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Sián, Ferrari Daytona SP3 and McLaren P1. The company reveals a new product every two years and they are eagerly anticipated by collectors.

To celebrate the launch of the new set, Lego chose to push a life-size 1:1 recreation down the hill climb course at Goodwood, breaking the world record for a Lego car by reaching 111kph (69mph).

The Lego Sadair’s Spear megacar was created with the help of Koenigsegg’s own engineers and consists of 4,104 parts, which combine to create a replica of the 1,603bhp V8 engine, a functional nine-speed transmission, plus working front and rear suspension. Additional functional elements include the steering and a removable roof, while a new rotating gear indicator disc displays which gear is currently selected.

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A clever ‘Ghost Mode’ function also raises the rear engine cover clam, opens the trademark dihedral doors and bonnet, and even folds the mirrors with a single movement, mirroring the functionality of the genuine Koenigsegg.

Although the actual car costs around £3.8million, the Lego version is priced at £399.99. The set will be available from early July, with the first buyers receiving a Lego Technic Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Steering Wheel kit as part of the package.

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