Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear is a 1,603bhp hypercar that pays tribute to a horse

The Jesko-based Sadair’s Spear costs £3.8m each and the full 30-car run has been sold

By:Alastair Crooks
25 Jun 2025
Koenigsegg Sadair&#039;s Spear - front static 5

Koenigsegg has unveiled the Sadair’s Spear – a new limited-edition hypercar that features the same underpinnings as the wild Jesko – but with new aerodynamics, less weight and even more power. 

While the other ‘Attack’ and ‘Absolut’ variants of the Jesko hypercar (named after Christian von Koenigsegg’s father) are fairly self-explanatory, the Sadair’s Spear name comes from Jesko von Koenigsegg’s horse, which he rode during his final race as a jockey in 1976. 

  • Best hypercars - header image September 2024
    Best hypercars 2025

The Sadair’s Spear does get some mechanical tweaks over other Jesko variants, but it’s been altered cosmetically too. There’s a new active top-mounted, ‘double-blade’ rear wing, an enlarged front splitter with independent underbody flaps, larger diffusers behind the wheels, a new front bonnet air dam and new side winglets. All this (plus the Jesko’s existing aerodynamics) creates a total downforce of 850kg. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new variant also weighs 35kg less than the standard Jesko, thanks to lighter springs in the self-levelling suspension, less sound deadening and bespoke carbon-fibre seats. The result is a kerbweight of just 1,320kg – less than a Ford Focus. There’s a six-point harness inside to give you the full race car environment - although Koenigsegg still fits a radio and even a wireless smartphone charger to keep things civilised in there.

Koenigsegg Sadair&#039;s Spear - rear static

Powering the Sadair’s Spear is the same twin-turbocharged  5.0-litre V8 with Koenigsegg providing its usual output figures for unleaded and more potent E85 fuel: 1,282bhp for the former and 1,603bhp for the latter, which is 25bhp up on the Jesko. There are no performance figures just yet; while the Absolut has a theoretical top speed of 310mph, it does this without the huge wing of the Sadair’s Spear. To ensure Koenigsegg’s latest hypercar stops as well as it goes, there are carbon-ceramic brakes front and rear with bespoke brake calipers in six-pot and four-pot forms. 

Pricing for the Sadair’s Spear stands at £3.8m, which might sound like a lot, but there’s clearly enough interest because all 30 that will be built have been spoken for already. 

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best hypercars 2025
Best hypercars - header image September 2024

Best hypercars 2025

Extraordinarily fast and exceedingly rare, these are the best hypercars of all-time
Best cars & vans
12 May 2025

Most Popular

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal
BYD Dolphin - front action

BYD and Octopus Energy team up for ‘all-inclusive’ EV deal

Octopus’ ‘Power Pack Bundle’ includes a leased BYD, a wallbox charger and charging all for less than £300 per month
News
23 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels
Skoda Epiq exclusive image - front

New Skoda Epiq baby SUV could be a Tardis on wheels

The new Skoda Epic will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range and is set to offer plenty of space despite its compact …
News
23 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for an unbelievable £179 a month
Vauxhall Grandland Hybrid - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for an unbelievable £179 a month

It may be Vauxhall’s range-topper, but the Grandland is stunningly cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 June.
News
23 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content