Koenigsegg has unveiled the Sadair’s Spear – a new limited-edition hypercar that features the same underpinnings as the wild Jesko – but with new aerodynamics, less weight and even more power.

While the other ‘Attack’ and ‘Absolut’ variants of the Jesko hypercar (named after Christian von Koenigsegg’s father) are fairly self-explanatory, the Sadair’s Spear name comes from Jesko von Koenigsegg’s horse, which he rode during his final race as a jockey in 1976.

The Sadair’s Spear does get some mechanical tweaks over other Jesko variants, but it’s been altered cosmetically too. There’s a new active top-mounted, ‘double-blade’ rear wing, an enlarged front splitter with independent underbody flaps, larger diffusers behind the wheels, a new front bonnet air dam and new side winglets. All this (plus the Jesko’s existing aerodynamics) creates a total downforce of 850kg.

The new variant also weighs 35kg less than the standard Jesko, thanks to lighter springs in the self-levelling suspension, less sound deadening and bespoke carbon-fibre seats. The result is a kerbweight of just 1,320kg – less than a Ford Focus. There’s a six-point harness inside to give you the full race car environment - although Koenigsegg still fits a radio and even a wireless smartphone charger to keep things civilised in there.

Powering the Sadair’s Spear is the same twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V8 with Koenigsegg providing its usual output figures for unleaded and more potent E85 fuel: 1,282bhp for the former and 1,603bhp for the latter, which is 25bhp up on the Jesko. There are no performance figures just yet; while the Absolut has a theoretical top speed of 310mph, it does this without the huge wing of the Sadair’s Spear. To ensure Koenigsegg’s latest hypercar stops as well as it goes, there are carbon-ceramic brakes front and rear with bespoke brake calipers in six-pot and four-pot forms.

Pricing for the Sadair’s Spear stands at £3.8m, which might sound like a lot, but there’s clearly enough interest because all 30 that will be built have been spoken for already.

