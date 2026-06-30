Is it fewer police or safer cars? Drop in dangerous cars sparks debate

The number of incidents of drivers receiving penalty points for driving an unroadworthy vehicle dropped by more than a fifth year-on-year in 2025. Experts are divided as to what prompted such a marked decline, although this latest figure is still thought to be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the total number of unroadworthy vehicles actually out there on the road.

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A Freedom of Information Request submitted to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) by the RAC uncovered that 10,054 penalty point endorsements were handed to motorists in Great Britain last year. This marks a 23 per cent decrease on the 13,109 recorded the year prior, but it’s still up from the 8,614 endorsements in 2023.

The vast majority of unroadworthiness endorsements (almost two thirds) were for defective and/or unsafe tyres, although defective brakes were another driving factor. RAC mechanic, Jack Halstead, explained how: “Having bald tyres drastically reduces grip, greatly increases stopping distances, and raises the risk of blowouts. But whether it’s tyres, brakes, steering or something else, every mechanical component in a vehicle plays a critical role.”

It’s unclear whether the decrease is simply down to drivers taking better care of their cars, or whether it’s the impact of fewer traffic police out on the beat. For example, a survey from Close Brothers Motor Finance revealed that only 12 per cent of motorists regularly check their tyre tread depth.