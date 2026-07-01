The UK’s largest charging network has announced a 25 per cent discount off the price of charging for all users this summer.

MFG EV Power operates more than 2,000 rapid charging bays across 600 locations nationwide and has slashed its pricing from 79 pence per kilowatt hour to 59 pence. To put this in perspective, this 20 pence cut will save you £8.40 for a 10-80 per cent top-up of a Tesla Model Y RWD, £7.28 for a Renault 5 Comfort Range and as much as £10.50 for our 2026 Auto Express Car of the Year, the Nissan Leaf Extended Range.

This discount makes MFG the cheapest rapid charging network apart from Tesla’s Supercharger set-up; while ZapMap says the average rapid charging price is 79p/kWh, Tesla’s average price sits as low as 61 pence, or 45 pence for Tesla owners.

Advertisement - Article continues below

EV drivers don’t need to download an app to access MFG’s savings – the firm has automatically implemented the price cut across all of its chargers. It’s not going to stay like this forever, though, because the operator says that the offer will only last until 30 September 2026.

MFG director Martin Symes said: “This summer price drop is our commitment to British EV drivers: we are putting you first, cutting our ultra-rapid charging rate to just 59p/kWh so that your summer journeys are cheaper, greener, and hassle-free. With thousands of chargers across the UK and now one of the lowest rapid-charging prices in the country, there has never been a smarter time to go electric.”

MFG is the largest rapid charging operator in the UK, ahead of Osprey, BP Pulse, InstaVolt and Tesla Supercharger. While the firm has 150kW, 300kW and 400kW units across the country, there are larger chargepoint operators that offer slower on-street and destination charging; Shell Recharge Ubitricity is the largest network overall with more than 14,500 chargepoints across the country.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.