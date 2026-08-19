In a statement to Auto Express, a spokesperson for the driving school said: “RED Driver Training expresses disappointment to have been included in a wider investigation into 'drip pricing'.

“Red Driver Training always values both transparency and consumer satisfaction in all of our interactions with our customers. As an organisation we have been engaging with and working closely with the CMA as we take any and all of our obligations under consumer law with utmost focus and seriousness. We look forward to continued engagement to support the CMA to a swift conclusion of this investigation.”

The CMA is now in the process of gathering evidence to determine if the driving school has infringed on consumer protection laws.

Last year, the watchdog launched a review into similar practices by Automobile Association Developments Limited, which owns both the AA Driving School and the British School of Motoring (BSM). It found that the full price of driving lessons was not clearly disclosed when learners booked their slots online, and the company was ordered to refund learners a total of £760,000 as a result.

Automobile Association Developments Limited has also received a £4.2 million fine, which has been discounted from £7 million, after the firm admitted to breaking consumer law.

“The first price customers see should be the price they pay,” said Emma Cochrane, executive director for consumer protection at the CMA. “At a time when many households are watching every pound they spend, it is important that people are not surprised by extra fees when booking train and coach tickets, holidays or driving lessons.

“Clear pricing helps people compare offers confidently and choose the option that works best for them. Unexpected mandatory charges make this much harder, which is why the CMA initially put these firms on notice over concerns about their pricing practices and is now opening formal investigations.”

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